Veretto remains a question mark to play





BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Vermont basketball's Matt Veretto will dress for Friday's NCAA Tournament game against Duke. The obvious question, however, is whether the senior forward will make the first round of March Madness. The No. 13 Catamounts (28-6) and No. 4 Duke Blue Devils are scheduled to kick off at 7:10 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Veretto hasn't played in Vermont's last four games, but was active in the Catamounts' America East championship win over UMass Lowell last Saturday at home. MORE: Watch Vermont vs. Duke basketball in March Madness on Fubo (free trial) “No decision has been made yet, so I can't give a complete answer, but I hope I can go without any restrictions,” Veretto said. “At the end of the day, I have to be able to come in and not hurt the team with how I feel. Well, we'll see (Friday).” FOLLOW THE MADNESS: Brackets, scores, schedules, NCAA tournament teams and more. Veretto suffers from a left shoulder injury. He said he was able to raise his arm and shoot. Potential problems, he said, would be post wrestling and rebounding. Links to March Madness:Coverage of Vermont vs. Duke basketball during the 2024 NCAA Tournament When Vermont concludes its season, Veretto's unique college career will be over. The 6-foot-8 forward transferred to Vermont in 2022 after a three-year hiatus from competitive basketball. Veretto is averaging 9.0 points per game. “It’s motivation for me to try to rehabilitate and help the team as best I can,” Veretto said. Vermont coach John Becker said all players, including Veretto and TJ Hurley, who is dealing with a foot injury, will dress. Shamir Bogues, who missed Tuesday's practice due to illness, returned Wednesday as a full participant. “So everyone is ready to go,” Becker said. “We haven’t had that in a while.” More:Meet the transfers who paved the way for Vermont basketball's return to March Madness What channel is Vermont vs Duke? Vermont vs. Duke start time in the NCAA tournament Date: Friday 22 March

Friday 22 March Time:7:10 a.m. ET Vermontwill warn vs.DukeonCBSat 7:10 p.m. at the Barclays Center. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo,which offers a free trial. The game's announcers are Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery and Grant Hill. Tracy Wolfson will serve as sideline reporter. Contact Alex Abrami at[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter:@aabrami5. We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking on one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, which does not influence our coverage.

