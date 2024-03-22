Western/Short Wear Strictly Prohibited: Odisha University Dress Code for Festival

Authorities of a technological college in Odisha's Sambalpur district of Burla have asked students not to wear western clothes or short dresses at an upcoming college festival and threatened to send them home those who flout the decree. Representational image.

Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla has declared that western/vulgar/short dresses are strictly prohibited inside the university campus during Techno-Cultural Fest 2024.

Entry will be prohibited if students wear short clothing, half pants and miniskirts during the event. Students who do not wear ethnic attire during the event will be sent back from the main gate and will not be allowed to attend the ceremony, the order signed by the registrar said.

The students were asked to wear traditional/authentic Indian dresses for the event.

Bansidhar Majhi, Vice Chancellor of VSSUT, said that the main aim is to promote Indian dresses at events to showcase our culture.

We have asked all the students, both boys and girls, to wear traditional clothes through which we can add value to the cultural festival. Earlier, during our convocation, we had also asked the students to wear traditional clothes. The National Education Policy also plans to include and promote culture and the annual event is a great event where we can promote it, he said.

In 2018, the Rajasthan government had come up with a dress code for students, asking them to wear salwar kameez or sarees in the university premises instead of western outfits. However, it was revoked after receiving widespread criticism from students.