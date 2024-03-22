BYU women fall in dramatic fashion in Santa Clara in WBIT Deseret News





The BYU Cougars fell to the Santa Clara Broncos 60-59 Thursday night in the first round of the inaugural women's basketball invitational tournament in Santa Clara. With 0.4 seconds left and the Cougars trailing by two at 60-58, senior star Lauren Gustin was fouled on an offensive rebound and headed to the free throw line with a chance to tie the match and send it to overtime. Gustin, who finished his final game at BYU with 11 rebounds but just six points, made the first free throw but missed the second to end the game. It was a tough night for the Cougars at the free throw line. They had 16 attempts but only made six, while Santa Clara only had eight and also made six. Freshman Amari Whiting led BYU with 14 points, while Kaylee Smiler added 13 and Lauren Davenport 10. Australians Tess Heal and Lara Edmanson scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, to lead the Broncos. It was a close game throughout, as Santa Clara led by five at the end of the first quarter, but the Cougars responded and led by four at halftime. BYU's lead was just two heading into the fourth quarter, but Heal tied it 11 seconds into the game and the teams went back and forth from there, neither leading by more than three . With four seconds left and the game tied at 58, Heal made a layup. Whiting missed a layup attempt, leading to Gustin's offensive rebound and final free throws. The Cougars finished their first season in the Big 12 Conference with a 16-17 overall record.

