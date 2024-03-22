Fashion Bible: The irony of American fashion-Boo Fashion





(Sasha Matthews Student Life)

It all started with a Land of the Free, Home of the Brave T-shirt three years ago.

As a wide-eyed freshman coming to America for the third time in my life, I was fascinated by the American flag and bald eagle soaring across the chest of this thrifted garment.

With trepidation and feeling that I was venturing into unfamiliar and controversial fashion territory, I swiped my card and took the patriotic American souvenirs home.

Until one random Wednesday, after a few weeks sitting in the back of my closet, I finally pulled out this rag. I was ready to face my fears.

But what was I so afraid of?

Most of the time, I was afraid that passers-by would see me brandishing the American slogan and the symbols of patriotism and freedom and assuming my political opinions. We've all seen American pride shirts worn in public, but rarely on a liberal college campus. I was afraid that people would take the message on my clothing at face value and associate themselves with people who would wear the T-shirt without irony.

I was afraid of being canceled.

I thought maybe I would risk less if I experimented with my Land of the Free top. So, without even picking up a pair of scissors, I ripped off his sleeves, taking the shirt from borderline problematic to a total jerk.

There's no way anyone who knows me would think I'm wearing this Texas fraternity shirt because I'm obsessed with traditional American values, I told myself. They must know it's ironic.

Maybe you grew up around patriotic fashion and maybe it seems embarrassing or grating to you, but to me, a stranger to the United States and American culture, this fashion phenomenon is the most fun that I discovered during my stay in Claremont.

Patriotic fashion is very particular to the United States. You would never see anyone in Europe sporting a presidential candidate item or wearing their country's flag and symbol on a T-shirt. (Unless it's a soccer jersey or you're a tourist wearing an I Heart Milan jersey, those are the exceptions.) Also, if you put your country's flag in front of your house, your neighbors will think you've gone crazy.

This is not to say that I think Europeans or Americans are right in their views of patriotism and nationality. But from an outside perspective, I think the American way is fun. Although the sheer number of flying American flags can be overwhelming (we get it, we were in America), the passion with which the American people display their patriotism is fascinating.

Towards the end of my first year, I came to fully and enthusiastically embrace the American aesthetic.

Oversized shirts with the American flag and countless bald eagles, a hunting camouflage suit from Bass Pro Shop, an American flag bandana and cargo shorts America-boo who?

The fashion journey from that first T-shirt purchase to today, however, has not been easy.

Whenever I go out wearing something with an American flag or a Go America slogan across the face, I'm hesitant to leave my room, especially if I know I'll be walking around Scripps College or Pomona College. To be clear, this apprehension is not due to campus politics. I just have a fashion repertoire on my home campus, Claremont McKenna College, where passersby know me and my true social and political stances. Being a foreigner in the United States also helps because my American outfits more clearly stem from a fascination with an unfamiliar culture, not an endorsement of a political candidate or ideology.

While I'm all for taking risks and making people's heads turn in shock at your outfit, I will give this warning: you will be judged and stared at.

Yes, it's a shame that your values ​​and identity can be questioned by someone who has never seen or spoken to you before simply based on the shirt you wear, but you can't control people's prejudices. people. So don't think twice.

To me, fashion is all about intention: the intention behind why you chose to pair two pieces, the intention behind why you chose to draw attention to one specific element of your body and the intention behind what you want your clothes to reflect. You.

When I wear my America-boo cuts, my real intention is to make people laugh and maybe even challenge them a little to have a conversation with me and get to know me, instead of deriving my points of view, my values ​​​​and my intentions of my own values. clothes.

As long as you're not wearing anything hateful or offensive, there's no harm in being a little provocative. And after all, an America-centric group doesn't hurt anyone in America.

Fashion is an art form and without controversy and innovation it would be boring. Just because art is meant to challenge the viewer's preconceptions does not mean the artist actually shares the point of view presented by their art. Think of this concept in terms of literature and visual art.

To those who have never considered the possibility that fashion is ironic and intentionally provocative: don't be so quick to judge others.

If you see an interesting or provocative outfit, approach its stylist and open the conversation. If someone had asked me about my typical American look, I probably wouldn't have felt the need to write this article.

I bet our Claremont fashionistas have some game-changing motivations behind their everyday looks that they're dying to share with you.

Elizaveta (Lisa) Gorelik CM 25 is from Moscow, Russia. Her spring vacation in Utah gave her much-needed American fashion inspiration.

