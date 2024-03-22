The fashion community is being undermined by TikTok | Culture

Connect with us

While scrolling through TikTok, trends parade with different audios and dances, compelling generations to click the link to purchase a must-have item.

TikTok's design allows for massive reach in a short time, allowing a large number of people to receive the same information simultaneously.

The effects of this design allow ideas and concepts to explode overnight, taking something relatively niche and launching it into the internet mainstream. The fashion community is a great example of how this concept can do a lot of good but also a lot of harm.

The fashion community is trend oriented. Many aspects of the space are affected by whether or not a trend takes off.

In moderation, the influence of a trend on social media platforms is extremely beneficial for niche communities wanting more visibility or designers wanting to make a name for themselves. The line, however, can be easily crossed by giving too much visibility to certain things and causing once-great ideas to lose appreciation because they are labeled as trendy or gentrified.

What makes TikTok an epicenter of new trends is the algorithm it uses to maximize the reach that content can have. This, combined with the fact that content creators recycle the same concepts and opinions when a trend is popular, drives these ideas into the brains of users at large. This ultimately leads them to believe the same opinions as an influencer and follow the same trend in the same way.

Because people feel like only a particular style or way of dressing is right, the pressure to conform to something more popular eliminates individuality.

Most people fall into this situation unconsciously. They might also reach a point where they become tired of seeing the same aesthetic and style concepts over and over again. TikTok users are looking for something new and considering old fashion trends like TikTok Fashion. Once this label is attached to a particular style or trend, it loses almost all interest and credibility with the fashion community, further limiting the means of expression due to judgment.

Recently, the term TikTok-ifacation has emerged to describe something that has exploded exponentially because of TikTok, but then quickly loses its original IT factor components and, instead, is defined by hashtags and sounds from TikTok. This is a problem because so many people are starting to pick up on these trends at such a rapid rate and are negating any potential impact it could have had on the community.

The trend cycle is known for moving the fashion community forward, allowing new styles and ideas to be explored. Ideally, when these trends disappear, aspects of these concepts are used in the future to inspire new trends, and the cycle continues.

Today, trends are imposed on the masses, which means that their rapid emergence also leads to a rapid fall and does not allow for significant impact. The inorganic rise of trends, combined with rapid change from one to another, creates obsolete ideas and wastes the potential of new and fresh concepts.

TikTok isn't the only source of this problem, it's just the easiest to recognize. The internet has done damage to the fashion community. Instead of scrolling through TikTok and buying every trending item, take the time to appreciate new concepts that arise, express yourself without fear of being judged, and let the ideas that move the community forward grow naturally.

