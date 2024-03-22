King Charles holds a fashion show





It is time to put to rest the rumors that King Charles III has died, speculation which has surely been fueled by his recent cancer diagnosis and confusing communications about Catherine, Princess of Wales, as she recovers. a surgical operation in January. According to Buckingham Palacethe king is alive and apparently healthy enough to host a fashion show. On Saturday, an exhibition of clothes made in a collaboration between Charles and designers Vin Cara and Omi Ong, who call themselves Vin + Omi, opens at the Sandringham Estate, the royal family's private estate in the county from Norfolk, England. Designers created the clothes for the Royal Garden Waste to Fashions Future exhibition, using detritus from Sandringham Gardens and Highgrove House, Charles' private residence in Gloucester. Mr Cara and Mr Ong have been collaborating with Charles, a keen gardener and long-time advocate for healthy urban planning and sustainability, since 2018, when he suggested at a gala dinner that they could use nettles Highgrove Piers as material for a collection they were on display in London.

Mr. Cara and Mr. Ong, whose fans are said to include Kate Moss, Beyoncé and Michelle Obama have since formed relationships with gardeners at the royal estates. But Charles' personal involvement in the partnership continued unabated.

The king constantly comes up with new projects and ideas, Mr. Cara said in an interview. He remembers how Charles, after strolling in the gardens of Mey Castle, a former royal residence in Scotland, sent them a stash of bog cotton found on the property, which the designers used to make dresses. We now have carte blanche to experiment with all the waste coming from its estates, Mr. Cara said. This freedom has given rise to a number of innovations showcased in the Royal Garden Waste exhibition, which runs until October 11. Among them, a fine willow cellulose dress with a print created from oak galls and other natural materials from Highgrove; a form-fitting backless evening dress knitted from willow and hydrangea cellulose, also from this estate; and a ground-length sheath built with butterbur, a plant that proliferates along the lake at Sandringham. Isaac Mizrahi can't give up his clothes Isaac Mizrahi has one request: don't lock him up. Since closing his first eponymous fashion company in the late 1990s, the designer has juggled his businesses as a QVC merchandiser, stand-up comedian, podcaster, nightclub crooner and occasional actor. Too much, it seems, has never been enough for Mr. Mizrahi, 62, who has recently redoubled his focus on fashion, his first and most enduring love. Most people associate me with clothes, he said in an interview this week, shortly after unveiling a spirited new collection on social networks.

The lines include gingham jackets and mini-skirts; garden-fresh shirt dresses and A-line cuts; flared and cropped pants; and the sailor T-shirts and polo shirts all embody the dynamic, clean aesthetic on which Mr. Mizrahi has made his name. It also includes accessories like earrings and aviator sunglasses, which, along with the clothing, will initially be sold exclusively by the designers. website. Mr. Mizrahi said the clothes, priced between $50 and $150, are more contemporary than anything I currently make. Indeed, the items are noticeably younger than those he sells on QVC, and their aesthetic echoes a mid-century influence that has recently resurfaced on the runways of cutting-edge designers like Marc Jacobs and Céline's Hedi Slimane . But Mr. Mizrahi, a child of the '60s, insisted that his line is not mired in trends. For him, pieces influenced by the wardrobes of women like Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Mary Tyler Moore, both of his mothers' generation, have a rather timeless quality. These clothes will never be classic, he said.

