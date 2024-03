Kendall Jenner Wears a Version of Princess Diana's Revenge Dress

It was only a matter of time before Kendall Jenner joined the revenge outfit club. After speculation surrounding her breakup with Bad Bunny late last year, she's moving into the fashion world. While Emily Ratajkowski recently made a power move with “divorce rings,” the era of the “new me” is usually signaled by the forever symbolic little black dress popularized by Princess Diana. Jenner's recent outfit definitely took a cue from Lady Di's playbook. On Wednesday, March 20, the 28-year-old posted a two-slide carousel in black and white on Instagram. She was seen lounging in a hotel room, sitting on a couch in an elegant black maxi dress from Khaite. Kendall Jenner wears the Khaite Bruna dress from the latest FWRD Spring Edit. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner) The Khaite Bruna dress features an off-the-shoulder V-shaped neckline. It also features a cinched waist and an ankle-length skirt. THE Kardashian The star went for an elusive vibe for her ensemble for the day, teaming it with a pair of black pumps, chunky gold earrings from Saint Laurent, and oversized sunglasses. “@fwrd I provide my wardrobe as usual :)”, wrote the model in the caption on Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner) Jenner's Instagram update coincides with the launch of FWRD's spring edition. As the retailer's creative director, she launched a collection of her favorite designer picks for the new season on the site. Fashion selection aside, it wouldn't be surprising if Jenner's black dress was actually her version of the “revenge dress,” a concept that holds an enduring place in style history. The term was first coined when Princess Diana wore an off-the-shoulder black mini dress on the same day Prince Charles admitted to cheating on her on national television. (Talk about a confession.) The original “revenge dress,” worn by Princess Diana in 1994. Kendall Jenner's modern Khaite piece shares an equally low-cut, off-the-shoulder neckline. (Image credit: Getty Images) Jenner's latest look also follows a few stars who recently marked a fresh start with a little black dress. Amid an ongoing divorce battle with Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner also posted her “revenge dress” on Instagram, opting for a high-neck, long-sleeved floor-length silhouette. Marie Claire email subscribers get insights on fashion and beauty trends, celebrity news, and more. Register here. In January, Sophie Turner released her version of the revenge dress while posing in front of a Range Rover. (Image credit: @sophiet) Cardi B also wore her version of the revenge dress. After briefly splitting from her partner Offset (although they are now back together), the “Bongos” rapper was captured at a New Year's Eve party wearing a custom suit. Albanian dress. The caption on his Instagram post? “What does love have to do with it?“ What makes the concept of “revenge dressing” so appealing, especially to style stars, is that there is no single way to replicate Princess Diana's memorable look. As Hollywood's biggest stars prove, a number of LBD silhouettes are considered a wearable reward.

