Fashion
10 Amazon Spring Dresses on Sale for Under $50
Spring finally arrived. And in case you didn't know, Amazon is kicking off the season with a brand new savings event.
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is in full swing and tons of warm weather ready styles are booked. That's why we've scoured the site's bustling deals department to find the best discounts on spring dresses. You can save on mini, midi and maxi dresses in a variety of seasonal florals and pastels. Amazon shoppers have until Monday, March 25 to take advantage of these unmissable deals, so act quickly to score our favorite dresses before the discounts disappear.
Best Amazon deals on spring dresses
- Best rated: Prettygarden floral maxi wrap dress$38.39 (originally $60.99)
- Liked by the editor: The Drop Britt ruffled maxi dress$39.62 (originally $59.90)
- Anrabess long tank dress$32.99 (originally $52.99)
- Zesica puff sleeve midi dress$48.39 with coupon (orig. $57.99)
- Mascomoda Polka Dot Wrap Dress$39.01 with coupon (orig. $45.89)
- Dokotoo V-neck short dress$40.99 (originally $51.99)
- Merokeety Asymmetric Ruffle Midi Dress$39.59 with coupon (orig. $47.99)
- Anrabess V-neck wrap maxi dress$48.99 (originally $60.99)
- Zesica smocked midi dress$45.99 with coupon (orig. $58.99)
- Lillusory tie-waist t-shirt dress$29.99 (originally $49.99)
Prettygarden Floral Maxi Wrap Dress, $38 (Save 237%)
This top-rated floral wrap dress would be a great addition to your spring wardrobe because it's easy to dress up or down, according to reviews. You can wear it on casual outings with sneakers or slides, or add a little more style for vacations, weddings, and other special occasions.
It features a flowy midi skirt, V-neckline, belted waist and ruffled cap sleeves for an elegant touch. The dress is available in sizes S to XXL and in 41 styles, including spring florals in shades of pink, blue, Green, and more. Discounts vary depending on size and style.
The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Dress, $40 (Save 43%)
I own and love this tiered maxi dress from The Drop. I bought it last spring after seeing my fellow PEOPLE shopping editors rave about it, and ended up buying a second color a few weeks later. The dress is light, airy and perfect for everyday wear. It basically became my uniform throughout the summer. I wore it with sneakers, sandals, button-down blouses, denim jackets, and tons of accessories. I can't wait to bring it out this season.
I own the black And green olive versions, but you can also hang it in hot pink, Yellow lemon, and other happy colors. It is available in sizes XXS to 5X.
Zesica Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $48 with coupon
Amazon shoppers also love this plaid midi dress, which is up to 21% off for the big spring sale. In addition to its puff sleeves, the dress has a square neckline, a ruched bodice and a ruffled skirt. Its timeless silhouette can lend itself to many occasions, such as outdoor picnics, baby showers or Easter celebrations.
This dress is one of my favorites, one reviewer shared. I wear it all the time. It's so comfortable and flattering and perfect for spring and summer. Buy it with different discounts in sizes XS to XXL and 12 colors.
We found tons of other adorable dresses to snag during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Read on to see other styles to save on.
Anrabess Maxi Tank Dress, $33 (Save 38%)
Mascomoda Swiss Dot Wrap Dress, $39 with coupon
Dokotoo V-Neck Mini Dress, $41 (Save 21%)
Merokeety One-Shoulder Tiered Midi Dress, $40 with coupon
Anrabess V-Neck Wrap Maxi Dress, $48 (Save 21%)
Zesica Smocked Midi Dress, $46 with coupon
Lillusory Tie-Waist T-Shirt Dress, $30 (Save 40%)
