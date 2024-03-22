AI image generation meets virtual dressing

Image generators really took off thanks to machine learning, and all kinds of new ideas started popping up in people's heads as a result. OOTDiffusion is one of these projects whose goal is to enable virtual clothing tries by combining the image of a person and a piece of clothing in a coherent manner.

When it comes to AI image generators, maintaining the consistency of a particular subject in an image while modifying or combining other parts of the image is not a trivial task. (If you're not familiar with the basics of how broadcast-style AI image generators work, we've got you covered.)

Virtually trying on clothes isn't a new idea, but it's also far from a completely solved problem. It's easy to feed a system high-quality images of people and clothing and ask it to combine them, but the results rarely emerge with all their limbs intact, figuratively speaking.

OOTDiffusion addresses the two big challenges in this area: ensuring that the results look natural and realistic, and preserving the appearance and qualities of the garment as much as possible in the process.

This seems like a very good job and you can try it for yourself in the online demo. Check research paper for more details, and the GitHub repository provides all the code if you want to have a little more practice.