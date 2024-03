This is the exact dress Hailey Bieber is wearing in her latest Insta post

Hailey Bieber's dress in her latest Instagram post confirms what we all thought was true: that the flirtatious aesthetic is alive and well. Given the fact that The Bridgerton Chronicles season three is finally arriving in a few weeks, the timing couldn't be more perfect. We've been on the hunt for the best summer dresses for a few weeks now, arguably ahead of ourselves, but who can blame us for all the SS24 trends we've been fed? and maybe it's just he. In a series of light-induced selfies during golden hour, where she teased us with what looks Like her beauty brand Rhode's new blush sticks, Ms. Bieber not only had our hearts racing for a potential makeup product launch, but also for what she wore. Shaped to a babydoll silhouette with a thigh-skimming hem, short puffed sleeves and sensual lace panels, the Harmony Mini Dress from Frankies Bikinis as worn by Hailey is already flying off virtual shelves. From the vintage tie neckline to the eyelet trims, it could easily be mistaken for a nightgown from the Regency era itself, except we'll be wearing ours outside with a pair of cowboy boots or adidas Sambas and a quilted jacket to boot. This is also not the first time that the American brand has received the Hollywood A-lister label. Let's go back to 2022 when Cassie's scene-stealing pink swimsuit Euphoria exhausted. It was the label Gemma one-piece wrap swimsuit. And once again, with the collaborative Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis collection; you couldn't add items to cart fast enough before they were out of stock. So, just in case Hailey Bieber's dress follows suit and sells out too, or if you want to test the cottagecore waters in a slightly more affordable design, we've found 12 other dresses with a similar vibe below. You are welcome. Kiss The Sky Ribbon Embroidery Mini Dress Sofia linen-blend dress with smocked sides Women's nightgown 100% cotton Motel ruffle-trimmed smocked cotton mini dress Corset-style jersey mini dress Voluminous Broderie Anglaise Mini Dress Esmee Plus Size Oversized Tie Smocked Beach Mini Dress For Love & Lemons – Dakota short dress To find out more about GLAMOR UK Senior Business Editor Georgia Trodd, follow her on Instagram @georgiatrodd.

