Indian clothing brands' pop-up sale is here | Buy Indian D2C brands

Are you ready to celebrate Made in India brands that offer fashion choices that are both stylish and comfortable? The Amazon Fashion Indie Brands Pop-Up Sale runs from March 22-28 for shoppers to take advantage of incredible deals on clothing from their favorite local brands.

What awaits buyers?

The Independent Brands Pop-Up Sale features Made in India Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands offering the latest in fashion wear. Customers can explore a curated selection of brands and enjoy incredible deals and offers starting from a minimum of 40% off, with an additional 5% off select top brands. New deals will be released daily during the five-day event at https://www.amazon.in/b?node=90840314031so be sure to come back often for a new selection.

What types of deals can I expect to find during the Amazon Fashions Independent Brands Pop-Up Sale?

Min. 65% off Cultsport products

Up to 60% off The Souled Store products

Up to 70% off Erostissch products

Min. 60% off NYKD products

Min. 50% off Globus products

Up to 25% off Turms products

Min. 60% off The Indian Garage Co products.

Min. 40% Off + Extra 5% Off Bewakoof Products

Min. 50% Off + Extra 5% Off Superminis Products

Up to 40% off XXXYX products

Up to 35% Off + Extra 5% Off Fablestreet Products

Min. 40% Off + Extra 5% Off Pant Project Products

Min. 50% off Bon Organik products

Min. 60% off products Have your say

What brands can I buy?

Trendy Batman sweatshirts from The Souled store to stylish cargo jogging pants from Bewakoof and antimicrobial trunks of XYXX to comfortable cotton vests from WOMEN, the pop-up sale for independent brands has something for everyone. Explore a wide selection that matches your unique style and personality.

Do I have to be a Prime member to take advantage of the sale?

No, all customers can shop at the Amazon Fashions Independent Brands Pop-Up Sale. But Prime takes the best of what Amazon offers and provides members with fast, free shipping, savings, convenience and entertainment, all in one affordable subscription.

Here are some great deals on offer for the March 2024 edition of the Indie Brands pop-up sale.

1. The Pant Project: Stretch Formal Pants for Men

These stretchy formal pants are designed to fit perfectly with their FlexTech waistband that stretches up to two extra inches. Measuring 41 inches in length, these premium pants can be easily altered for optimal ankle length. Made from a blend of 95% poly viscose and 5% Lycra elastane, the slim fit ensures both comfort and style for the modern, formal man.

buy now

2. Hopscotch: Fit and flare long dress for baby girls

Find adorable long fit and flare dresses for baby girls ages 12 months to 24 months. Made from a blend of 65% polyester and 35% viscose, they're ideal for going out with their embellished pattern and party-ready style.

buy now

3. The Souled Store: Official Graphic Print Shirts for Men and Boys

Official shirts for men and boys from the Souled store, made from a comfortable blend of 60% cotton and 40% polyester, are available in half sleeves as well as in a regular fit. These shirts have eye-catching graphic prints and are available in sizes S to 2XL.

buy now

4. Veirdo: Plain oversized loose fit T-shirt

This oversized and solid loose t-shirt from Veirdo is made of pure cotton, offering great comfort and breathability. With a classic crew neck, half sleeves and solid colors ranging from white to brown, it's the perfect wardrobe staple, offering timeless versatility and style.

buy now

5. Intellens: Pilot Blue size computer glasses

Made with advanced blue-cut technology, these glasses provide eye protection, blocking 90% of harmful blue light emitted by screens and reducing eye strain and headaches. With a sturdy TR90 frame and sleek design, the product offers both durability and comfort for long hours of use, making it a highly sought-after accessory for both men and women. buy now

6. The Souled Store: Official Disney Fearless T-Shirt for Women and Girls

The official Disney Fearless t-shirt from Souled Store for women and girls is made from 100% cotton. Oversized white tees feature bold graphic prints and feature half sleeves and a flat collar. It's ideal for those who aren't afraid to stand out.

buy now

7. NYKD: Trendy and stylish lingerie

NYKD simplifies the lingerie experience with products that provide around-the-clock comfort and seamlessly merge fashion and function for a refined everyday look. This lingerie is comfortable and feels like your second skin.

buy now

8. Fablestreet: Satin slip dress

Fablestreet creates comfortable and flattering clothing for Indian women. The brand aims to ensure that Indian women find their best fit.

buy now

9. Globus: Long-sleeved floral dresses

Globus floral dresses can be mixed and matched with a wide variety of t-shirts, tops and other designer outfits. It gives a glamorous look when paired with a short black dress or sassy red outfits. Long skirts and maxi dresses go well together when people want a break from the monotony of usual wearing.

buy now

ten. Bewakoof: quirky T-shirts

The brand offers different styles of playful t-shirts, from classic to oversized and even boyfriend fits. Bewakoof offers a range of bottoms and dresses that you wear at any time of the year, without compromising comfort. The original graphic tees come in themes ranging from music and comics to anime and animated shows.

buy now