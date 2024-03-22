Gisele Bndchen wears an Alaa dress and talks about the cookbook for 'Jimmy Fallon'

Gisele Bündchen made an appearance on “The Tonight Show” last night. The model sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to discuss her upcoming cookbook “Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul.”

Bündchen fashioned her own take on the classic little black dress, wearing a wool ensemble from Alaïa, featuring long sleeves and buttons. She paired the monochrome look with Alaïa's 100 leather thigh-high wedge boots with translucent heels, black tights and added a pop of color with gold hoop earrings.

Gisele Bündchen on “The Tonight Show” on March 21. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

The top model recently starred in Alaïa's new winter-spring 2024 campaign, photographed by Tyrone Lebon in Miami. Campaign photos featured the model in leather, latex and knit clothing. The collection debuted during Paris Fashion Week in July 2023.

“Gisèle has something very unique about her, an aura that she seems to emanate from. Absolute elegance. A very strong beauty. She’s so powerful and graceful at the same time,” Alaïa creative director Peter Mulier said of the model.

“For me, it’s the Alaïa woman,” Mulier continued. “And its connection to home is so intimate. It was easy to make him embody the sensual vision of this new collection. Wearing Alaïa is natural for her.

Gisele Bündchen and Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” on March 21. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Although she retired from runway modeling in 2015, Bündchen has appeared in numerous campaigns for various fashion houses and labels. Louis Vuitton, Brazilian accessories brand Arezzo and luxury watch company IWC Schaffhausen are among the brands she has collaborated with on recent campaigns.

Bündchen has made the decision to make her foray into the world of lifestyle and wellness with her upcoming cookbook, out March 26. “Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Nourish Your Soul” offers 100 recipes focused on a healthy lifestyle. The cookbook comes with recipes for salads, treats, breakfasts, and soups, among others.