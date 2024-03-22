At the Shanghai exhibition, Loewe bridges the gap between art and fashion

The last decade has been very busy for Jonathan Anderson. Since taking over as creative director of Loewe in 2013, the 39-year-old designer has transformed the Spanish fashion house from one also run by luxury conglomerate LVMH to a powerhouse that generates more than 650 million dollars one year of income.

Anderson achieved this in large part by bridging the gap between high fashion and the art world. He has crafted thoughtful, high-profile collaborations with artists ranging from Julien Nguyen to Lynda Benglis to Richard Hawkins. And he helped create unconventional yet wearable collections, filled with sharp and often playful references to visual art.

Anderson's imprint on Loewe is on full display at “Made world,” the brand’s first public exhibition, on view until May 5 at the Shanghai Exhibition Center before traveling around the world. Although it traces Loewe's 178-year history, from its 19th-century origins as a Madrid-based leather goods collective to its acquisition by LVMH in 1996 to today, the exhibition is undoubtedly the story of Anderson's tenure with the brand.

“At the beginning, it was very difficult to get artists to work with a fashion brand. There was a preconceived idea of ​​fashion as the Big Bad Wolf and artists as this island,” Anderson said at a press preview for the exhibition on Thursday. “It was only recently that I realized that after many years of trying to understand the nuances and making people feel safe when collaborating with a brand and not feeling overexposed by this, we are now in a place where I am convinced that the artist is in a safe space.

Loewe’s years of work with artists form the center of “Crafted World.” While the exhibit begins by tracing the brand's early history and includes a stairwell lined with video screens cheekily demonstrating the correct pronunciation of the name (i.e. lo-ev-eh ), she quickly moves to a room filled with tree trunks hanging from the brand's basket and bucket bags alongside Pablo Picasso ceramics and traditional Spanish handmade “Lebrillo” bowls. Ceramics, Loewe Art Collection, are usually displayed in Casa Loewe stores, which also juxtapose the brand's designs with works of art. Some 150 works of art are on display in the exhibition, including other works from the collection, such as Suppressed Apple by Irish sculptor Siobhán Hapaska, or even pieces resulting from collaborations, such as that of the British artist Anthea Hamilton. Giant Pumpkin #6, a large sculpture representing a winter squash that decorated the decor of the brand's Fall Winter 2022 show in Paris. There is also an entire room dedicated to the winners of the Loewe Foundation Craft Prizean annual prize of €50,000 awarded for an original work of applied arts.

The various winners of the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize exhibited at “Crafted World” in Shanghai, China. Courtesy of Loewe and OMA

“There is something in all artists [on display] where there’s something about the business that they do that becomes quite twisted,” Anderson explained. “When we look at Picasso’s ceramics, they border on kitsch. They're pretty funny. And I actually think some of Picasso's greatest works are done in ceramic. They become this interesting bridge between creation, decoration and painting.

The emphasis on Loewe's connections to the artists is perhaps natural, given that Anderson curated the exhibition, with the help of around 100 other people across the Loewe team. brand and the Office for Metropolitan Architecture, the London firm founded by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas and Elia Zenghelis. . Anderson and Loewe began development of “Crafted World” nearly two years ago, defining themes and content, before OMA was tapped last summer to design the physical space for the 17-year-old exhibition. 000 square feet.

During the initial phase of their involvement, OMA looked through Loewe's archives to get a “clearer picture” of the story the series could tell, Ellen van Loonpartner of OMA and project manager, declared ARTnews.

“It was interesting to see the whole story,” van Loon said. “We discovered that this collaboration with artists had existed since the beginning of the company. There has always been an interest from day one in other arts.

While the exhibition often appears like a well-designed museum survey, with white walls and matching explanatory plaques, its most exciting segments are the nine immersive rooms that make up “Unexpected Dialogues,” each dedicated to the work of an artist or a particular collaborator. and the resulting collection. The rooms are designed to accentuate each artist's particular style. For example, the space dedicated to Japanese ceramic artist duo Suna Fujita features walls dotted with circular cutouts, inviting the viewer to lean in to see the fanciful details of the ceramic vases and teapots or a video of the artists at work. Rugs made by weaver John Allen fill a room from floor to ceiling, while sculptor Ken Price is honored with a recreation of his New Mexico studio. An entire wall is dedicated to a moving collage inspired by the works of downtown New York luminary Joe Brainard, animated by a crank.

The room dedicated to the weaver John Allen, who collaborated with Loewe on a summer capsule collection in 2015. Courtesy of Loewe and OMA

Discussing the various collaborations, Anderson said that beyond simply working with artists whose work he admires, he favors those whose work creates entire worlds or whose ideas reinforce or counterpoint his own, as was the case in January when Loewe unveiled its fall collection. /Winter 2024 menswear collection alongside paintings and digital collages by Richard Hawkins, a Los Angeles-based artist who creates images of queer desire.

“It just felt right,” Anderson said of collaborating with Hawkins on the playful and sexy menswear collection. “We had a lot of work [Hawkins] in the Loewe collection. And it was exactly the ideal antithesis of the collection. He was able to move to the next level.

Among the more than 600 objects and products on display, many encourage visitors not only to look, but also to touch. There's a more than six-foot-tall Studio Ghibli sculpture made of leather handbags and a life-size Totoro rump to lie on, a rainbow library of colorful leathers, tiles by William De Morgan and the disassembled pieces of the famous Loewe Puzzle bag. In fact, almost nothing in the exhibition is behind glass, neither the delicate and intricate works of the Craft Prize winners, nor the 69 pieces from the show arranged in a grid from Anderson's first collection with the brand until until today. Like everything else in the exhibition, that decision ultimately came down to Anderson, who has long cited an affinity with Barbara Hepworth, the British modernist sculptor who insisted that sculpture had to be touched to be fully understood.

“I think the moment you put it behind glass, it creates this other way of approaching clothing,” Anderson said. “If we put all clothes in glass, they would lose their tactility. Even if you can't touch it, visually I think it destroys it. To me, it's like taxidermy.

Pablo Picasso's ceramic works are paired with Loewe bags and traditional Spanish 'Lebrillo' bags. Courtesy of Loewe and OMA

Sometimes “Crafted Worlds” plays like a greatest hits of what's popular in some museums today. The room dedicated to Arts & Crafts movement maker William Morris, long a directing point of contact for Loewe, pairs Anderson's 2017 inspired capsule collection with an immersive video screen floor that pulses and undulates with ornate prints inspired by nature of Morris. An exhibition of the Loewe 2021 collection referencing Arts & Crafts designer Charles Francis Annesley Voysey is located in a hall of mirrors. You would be forgiven for thinking this is a Kusama model. One of Studio Ghibli's rooms features twenty-foot ceiling-high screens showing lavish clips from beloved films like Howl's Moving Castle.

In each case, we imagine that a significant number of selfies and TikToks will be filmed there, which is perhaps just the point. After all, even if Anderson was once able say it Cut critical Cathy Horyn that fashion is not always about selling products, but about “introducing ideas”, this exhibition is ultimately an extended introduction to a Chinese audience obsessed with fashion and luxury. You always exit through the gift shop. Alongside the Puzzle bags, books dedicated to Picasso, Cubism and Goya.