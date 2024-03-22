Donald Glover is leading a bootcut jean revival, and we think you should get yours during Amazon's spring sale





There are two thrilling romances at the heart of Amazon Prime's hit spy film. Mr and Mrs Smith. One is between John and Jane, our strong-willed protagonists. The other is between Donald Glover and his bootcut jeans. Or perhaps, more precisely, between Glover (the creator and star of the series), his jeans and any man wearing a plus a keen eye for denim that can withstand the rigors of international espionage or at least a brisk walk to the coffee shop. Amazon It's been over a month since the series came out and social media continues to buzz over Glover's wardrobe, a carefully curated homage to leading men of '70s thrillers like Robert Redford (Three days of the Condor) and Al Pacino (Serpico), according to costume designer Madeleine Weeks. Think blue bootcut jeans topped with fitted tank tops, t-shirts or turtlenecks primarily in navy, black, gray and ivory. Levi's Men's Levi's 527 Slim Boot Cut Jean Levi's Men's Levi's 527 Slim Boot Cut Jean Now 26% off That smoldering retro influence is best reflected in Glovers' custom-made vintage 517 Levis, which Weeks said he purchased on eBay and Etsy previously with the help of Levi's tailoring to Glovers' body. I would say a lot of the things that Donald wore, even his T-shirts, everything was really, really carefully considered,” Weeks said. Everyday women's clothing. The jeans were a little tight and maybe a little short, so you saw this cream-colored cotton sock, and then we went with a heavier lace-up shoe. Glover's bootcut look is also, of course, an ode to the recent renaissance of Western fashion, both on the runways and through style icons like Glover and Pharrell Williams, who remind us to spruce up our wardrobes. dresses with cowboy-approved accessories and ready-to-wear clothing. carry objects. All of this is to say that Amazon's spring sales couldn't come at a better time for those of us looking to sit with Glover on the bootcut train. Ron Galella The Glovers' look is inspired by 1970s thrillers such as Three days of the Condor with Robert Redford Although the exact fit of Levi's 517 isn't included in this year's spring sale, the very similar 527 is, with a 26% discount from the original price of 85. This is what Levi's describes as The Modern Bootcut, a contemporary twist on the classic 517, with a slimmer silhouette and a more subtle boot cut. This design change gives the jeans greater adaptability, making them suitable for both boots and sneakers, while maintaining the original boot-friendly comfort. Levi's Levi's 514 Men's Straight Jeans, Washed Levi's Levi's 514 Men's Straight Jeans, Washed Now 36% off And for those who aren't quite ready to take the plunge into '70s movie spying, the Levi's 514 is also on sale at a fairly reasonable 49 for a pair. This is a much straighter fit than the 517 or 527, but still maintains a loose look at the bottom of the leg and can be worn over boots of any type. Don't know how to achieve the bootcut look? Here's our style editor, Carmen Bellot, with some tips: [Bootcut] jeans prove that western style isn't as intimidating as it seems. With a silhouette that lightly skims your legs, it's best to keep the cut of your upper half on the tighter side for a contemporary outfit. And to avoid looking like a cowboy caricature, keep the look monochrome so it's better suited to the Big Smoke.

