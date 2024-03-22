Showtime's skin options are a milestone

I recently wrote about my dissatisfaction with the Barbie games of my youth and the lack of Barbie games in the present despite the enduring popularity of the characters (witness the film's box office success). It wasn't so much that I hated the fact that so many Barbie games were dress-up simulations, but rather the fact that so many games were dress-up simulations. bad dress up the Sims. And I admitted, in my ramblings, that I didn't know exactly what a good Barbie game might look like in 2024. But now I do – it's Princess Peach: Showtime.









With ten different gameplay styles, each tied to a costume, ranging from combat to platforming to a cooking simulation, it's hard to define exactly what kind of game Princess Peach: Showtime is. But therein lies the answer: it's a dress-up game. He may not have an infinite wardrobe that you can mix and match (although there are dozens of dresses to buy when you're out of suits and tiers), but he perfectly channels the spirit of dressing.

Most dress up games, including Barbie, use the lens of a model or fashion designer to make you constantly try on the most stylish clothes. In a slightly troubling sign of the times, Fashion Dreamer has changed this classic trope so that you're more of an influencer looking for followers, but the point remains the same. This makes sense as a game mechanic, because earning money, customers, or adoring fans is easy to play, but that's not how dressing up actually works.





Peach can be anything in Princess Peach: Showtime

When we played with a dress-up box as kids, it wasn't about looking cool, and it had absolutely nothing to do with getting likes on posts. social networks. He put on a tricorn and an eyepatch and shouted “Avast me, my friends!” or wear a tutu and spin around until you're dizzy. Looking good was a distant second to having fun, and that meant giving clothes personality, which is exactly what Princess Peach: Showtime does.





It's this decision that elevates what Showtime is capable of from being “Mario, but for girls!” ” in a way, Super Princess Peach felt like a hackneyed attempt at being. It embraces the character of Peach and celebrates the joy of fashion while taking it from a passive position (like putting on clothes and looking in the mirror) to a much more active game in which you become the clothes you wear and explore a land of freedom and possibility where Peach can fight back without compromising who she is.

I joked with people who asked me about the game that it would be better if it was Daisy, by far my favorite Mario character. But those themes wouldn't work as well with a loud tomboy at the helm, and Showtime needs Peach as much as Peach needs Showtime.

Of course, I criticized the gameplay in my review and gave it an average rating. With so many costumes, you sometimes wish the best ones went further, even with the bonus challenges, and it lacks the unifying appeal for kids and adults that the Mario and Luigi's Mansion games have mastered. A game being necessary or important doesn't make it inherently good, and there are a few places where Peach stabs herself in the foot with her own rapier. But at the same time, the fact that a game isn't as interesting to all players as it could have been doesn't diminish its importance.





Princess Peach: Showtime isn't just “a game for girls” and it's not just nice to see Team Pink win a match for once. It's deeper than that. This is a game designed to celebrate femininity without reducing it to stereotypes or fluffy superficiality, and it could be a defining title for younger gamers. It transcends being good and bad in that way, and while it doesn't help it in the Metacritic department, I'd bet there are quite a few gamers out there who feel like they're being seen for the first time in a game video and who don't care much about what's going on. many critics attribute this one.





Showtime presents a vibrant world in which Peach is encouraged to dress up and look pretty without being forced to stand in the background so a man in baggy overalls can jump on turtles. Where Super Princess Peach, its predecessor, offered a Mario Lite game where Peach was controlled by her feminine and fragile emotions, this puts her center stage without forcing her to abandon her girlish side. This isn't Mario For Girls, it's a completely unique game built around the concept of dressing up and creative uses of each costume, featuring a character from the Mario universe. This is the Barbie game I've been waiting for, only with Peach.