Todd Snyder on How He Created His $100 Million Men's Brand

Badowers may be gone, but he's not forgotten, at least not by one of his most famous former employees.

Todd Snyder cut his teeth in fashion working on the sales floor of the Des Moines, Iowa, dry goods store in his youth and it left a lasting impression.

In conversation with Fern Mallis at the 92nd Street Y, the designer shared how his talent, love of fashion and determination allowed him to create his $100 million menswear brand that operates 15 stores in the UNITED STATES.

Snyder said that although he initially planned to follow in his father's footsteps and become an engineer, he realized during the six and a half years it took to earn his degree from Iowa State University that he was to embrace his passion for clothes and make his way into fashion.

During the 90-minute presentation, Snyder told her life story to Mallis, who interviewed only three menswear designers among the 65 fashion luminaries she spoke with during her Fashion Icons . Mallis Fern series. Snyder, 56, recounted how he grew up in the small Iowa town of Huxley, population 2,000, the son of an engineer and his artist and art teacher wife.

It was a pretty simple life, he said. In high school, Snyder played various sports, basketball was his favorite, and while he was certainly not an A student, he was voted best dressed in his class.

During those years, he had a soft spot for Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren and spent his summers working to earn enough money to buy a great pair of jeans, a top, or the latest and greatest sneakers.

When I was younger, I only had one pair of jeans with holes in them, he says. I always felt like I never had enough. It kind of stayed with me.

To earn some money to beef up his wardrobe and satisfy his love of clothes, Snyder took on odd jobs. They included detangling corn or removing the tops so that the cobs were not too sweet and could be used as corn seed.

I did it for a summer, he said. It's the middle of August in Iowa, it's 100 degrees and there's nothing around you but cornfields. But it definitely convinced me to better understand what I want to do.

While in college, Snyder was still undecided, switching to architecture, then business after engineering, and eventually ending up in Iowa's fashion program.

I had just finished studying finance and I was doing all these interviews with banks and I had this moment where I said: What am I going to do with my life? I was 21 and thought I had to start over, so I changed my major again.

Previously, he had never considered fashion as a career, but after reading a book by Ralph Laurena light bulb went off.

I loved clothes but never thought I could do it [make a living doing it], he said. But after reading Ralph's book, in which he talks about his beginnings, I thought I could.

My dad was giving me weird looks but I didn't care, it was a dream of mine.

That led him to Badowers, where Snyder worked for two and a half years and fell in love with sewing. They mainly sold costumes and items that went with costumes, he said. At that time, I was meeting with representatives from Ralph Lauren, who were coming to talk to us about the next season and they were showing us mood boards and I was super excited. Ralph was good at creating a whole story behind a collection and I said, I really want to do that. I couldn't graduate fast enough.

He spent every dollar he earned and more on clothes, and as a young man he owned a closet full of suits. I probably had eight or ten costumes and that's a lot for a 20-year-old. But I love sewing.

After graduating, Snyder set his sights on New York City and got his foot in the door of one of the city's biggest design houses. Flipping through the yellow pages of his local library, he called Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Joseph Abboud and other companies offering his services for free as a summer intern.

At the time, in the late '80s and early '90s, there weren't really any programs for that, he said. Ralph Lauren was my ultimate and I called them at least once a week to ask to speak to the head of men's design. Once I learned the names of the people, I kept a log of who did what I called and said I wanted to talk to John Varvatos and they would put me in touch. Little by little, I invented my own story: I'm going to be in New York in a few weeks, I'd love to show you my book. And they said, “Sure, why don’t you come?”

So he bought a ticket, came to New York and met with 12 fashion companies and ended up receiving offers from 10 of them. I think working for free was very attractive, he said. But I came prepared, I came with my product. I thought everyone knew how to sew and create patterns, so I was very good at not only creating a portfolio, but also showing the work I had done. They were very impressed by the fact that I worked in a sewing workshop and that I knew the trade.

Eventually, Snyder landed an internship at Polo Ralph Lauren and he was on his way. Over the years, Snyder worked for John Varvatos at Ralph Lauren. I stalked him for 10 years until he hired me, he said, and Mickey Drexler at Old Navy and J.Crew, all in men's design.

He received a lot of advice over the years, some of which sticks with him today. His father always said, “If you want to be the best, work for the best,” he recalled, and he watched in awe as Drexler displayed his innate talent for always choosing the hot food. What I learned from him is that most traders buy based on last year's success. But the few who are really good are the ones who get things straight, and Mickey was a genius at that. Even today, I show him my catalog and he picks up my bestseller without even knowing any of my numbers.

There's really no school that teaches what we do. It's a unique kind of science that he created and a lot of people who worked for him became very successful.

That includes Snyder, who broke out while working for Drexler at J.Crew. It was there that he created an all-new suit silhouette, The Ludlow, for the retailer's first standalone men's store, The Liquor Store in TriBeCa.

Mickey was obsessed with making men more popular, so I worked with our tailors and created this brand new, more fitted suit from scratch,” he said. At the time, Thom Browne was all the rage with the whole shrunken suit thing. And I wanted to create our own version at J.Crew.

It worked The liquor store began attracting a fashion client and that gave Snyder the confidence he needed to launch his own brand.

He took the plunge just as the country was falling into recession. But thanks to this little side business he and his brother started called Tailgate Clothing Co., which sold college-themed merchandise, he was able to survive.

The Todd Snyder brand began to carve out a niche for its modern American menswear and in 2015 he realized that it was difficult to manage both that and Tailgate, so he began looking for options . He spoke with several big players in the fashion industry, including G-III and PVH, and concluded sell his entire business to American Eagle Outfitters for $11 million.

At the time, the Todd Snyder brand was doing about $4 million in sales, and American Eagles chief Jay Schottenstein said he was looking at a $500 million business within three to four years.

To achieve this goal, Snyder will open at least five stores this year on the Upper East Side of New York, Los Angeles, San Jose, California and other cities. He is also re-entering wholesale, and his January show at Pitti Uomo, where he was a featured designer, brought him recognition on the world stage.

And while Snyder is eyeing other growth opportunities, including women's wear and home, his primary focus currently remains his collection and stores.

When I started thinking about starting a store, I really wanted it to be like the experience I had at Badowers, he said. She was an old-school men's clothing haberdasher and we were taught to know each customer by name and to call them Sir. It was this gentlemanly manner that I wanted to preserve. Today, customers come in because they need to buy something for an event or something, but you put a jacket on them, or the right shirt, or the right shoe, and all of a sudden you see their confidence come alive. And that to me is the magic of retail. You cannot get it online or by mail order. That's the thing I wanted to capture. This is the ultimate customer service.

Next up for Mallis in his series is Jenna Lyons, Snyders' former colleague at J.Crew, on April 17 at 7:30 p.m. at 92NY.

