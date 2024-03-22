



Additionally, the proliferation of synthetic clothing fabrics like polyester and nylon is exacerbating the problem of microplastic pollution. Studies show that 35% microplastics found in the ocean come from washing synthetic clothing. These fabrics shed microfibers during use and washing, which eventually end up in bodies of water, including oceans and freshwater sources. The persistence of microplastics in the environment not only causes ocean acidification and threatens marine biodiversity, but also poses risks to human health. When these microfibers enter the food chain, they can potentially accumulate toxins and harm marine life and ultimately human consumers. Thus, tackling water pollution from textile production and mitigating the spread of microplastics are essential steps to ensure the sustainability of the fashion industry and safeguard water resources for future generations. Global Fashion Agenda collaborates with The Microfibers Consortium to ensure that fiber fragmentation is considered as part of the wider sustainability agenda. The thematic expertise of the Microfiber Consortium, combined with the Global Fashion Agenda's unique ability to accelerate impact among industry stakeholders, will ensure that the interconnection of fiber fragmentation with areas such as resource management , a key priority of GFA Monitor, is clearly understood. Therefore, microfiber pollution is not an isolated topic, but is an integral part of a series of efforts to improve industrial practices. Despite the lack of transparency, the lessons of Consultation on 2023 fashion industry goals revealed promising progress in water management goals in the fashion sector. Notably, 67% of respondents have set ambitious goals to implement water management across the textile value chain by 2040, and 63% of them are already measuring and reporting progress. However, only 36% of Fashion Industry Target Consultation Brands surveyed said they had set targets to eliminate microfiber pollution throughout the textile value chain by 2025, almost half of those of producers (63%). These statistics highlight both progress and areas for improvement in the industry's efforts to address environmental concerns. As highlighted in the GFA 2023 MonitorIn the resource management chapter, the fashion industry can take meaningful steps to mitigate shared water risks and contribute to positive basin outcomes across the global apparel value chain . By taking a contextual approach, engaging stakeholders across the value chain and developing strategies to mitigate microfiber pollution, the industry can generate positive change. Explore complete solutions in the GFA 2023 Monitor to learn more and take concrete steps towards sustainable water management in the fashion industry. As water sustainability issues become increasingly recognized, the European Commission has explored policy avenues to address the challenges across all sectors, including fashion. THE Call for a European Blue Deal published by the Economic and Social Committee, advocates measures such as water consumption labels and the transition to a circular water economy. Furthermore, President Ursula Von der Leyen announced Water Resilience Initiative aims to address access to water while combating climate-related risks. However, the initiative faced an unexpected delay following lobbying efforts from the agricultural and industrial sectors. Originally planned for a presentation on 12th of MarchThe removal of the initiative from the agenda highlights the challenges of implementing comprehensive environmental policies amid competing interests and has drawn criticism from environmental NGOs, highlighting the urgency of maintain momentum in water resilience policy development.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalfashionagenda.org/news-article/is-fashions-impact-on-water-being-overlooked/

