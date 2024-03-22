



National discount clothing retailer Ross Dress For Less is coming to Midland Mall. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Dublin, California. Wikipedia This map shows the future location of Ross Dress For Less (shaded blue) on the northwest corner of the Midland Mall. Midland Zoning Board of Appeals Jordan Dice, owner of Midland Mall Dave Clark/Midland Daily News The 32,000-square-foot store, located at 6840 Eastman Avenue, will be square in shape, located north of Planet Fitness in the same building and west of Dunham's Sporting Goods on the northwest corner of the mall. I am happy to welcome Ross Dress for Less to the Midland Mall and I think they will do very well here,” said mall owner Jordan Dice. “I have received many requests for more clothing stores in the mall. Ross will be a great option as a fairly large clothing retailer. Article continues below this ad Dice said there is no firm date for the store's opening, but he believes Ross is aiming for late summer or fall 2024. Renovation began in the Ross half of the building. Ross will have two outside entries: facing Eastman and facing Joe Mann. Ross Dress For Less has nearly 2,000 stores nationwide. The Midland location will be the 13th store in Michigan. The publicly traded company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Dublin, California. Article continues below this ad “So many ways to save…Women, men, kids, home, beauty, shoes, toys, pets, luggage and so much more!” reads a message on Ross' website. At a March 19 meeting, the Midland Zoning Board of Appeals granted a variance request for larger signage made by Midway Signs on behalf of Ross Dress for Less.

