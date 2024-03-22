Saweetie talks style risks and rewards in high fashion

When musician Saweetie was in high school, she impulsively dyed her bangs blonde, almost damaging her hair beyond repair. The teenage girls' favorite hairstylist of the time was reserved, but she was eager to change her look. I went to a random hair salon and they put the blonde on too long and I felt my scalp burning, she said. W by telephone. My hair literally became sticky. It was so traumatic.

Hair is a key aspect of Saweetie's personal style, which has come a long way since her Wet Seal and Charlotte Russe teenage years. These days, the Bay Area rapper, born Diamont Harper, continues to experiment with new looks. Last month, she attended Paris Fashion Week for the first time, sitting front row at shows from the likes of Courrges, Alexander McQueen and Mugler. Brainstorming with your stylist Jordan Booth, Saweetie bleached her eyebrows in the French capital, although her boldest look abroad was surely an icy blue Mtley Cre-esque wig with electric blue eyeshadow. Paris is such a creative and avant-garde city [so] I really wanted to go, she said. I was just experimenting and if it worked, it worked.

As her new single Richtivities suggests, Saweetie is on a roll doing rich shit in the high fashion realm. Below, she talks about her Paris Fashion Week looks and how she learned to maximize her time while preparing for a big event.

When did you find out you were invited to PFW and how far in advance did you start planning your looks?

It's been in the air for a few weeks [prior], but my team and I finally confirmed our presence two days before. However, when I don't have a lot of time, this pressure sometimes creates my best appearance.

The Saweeties are looking for the Courrges Fall 2024 show. Photography by Steven Simione

Walk me through an average day of preparing for a show.

The first day I started at 6am. I like to give myself at least three to four hours for glamour, because I experiment with different face shapes, different hairstyles. I set my alarm for an hour before I have to get up, because I like to wake up, stir, and then go back to sleep for another hour. I then take a shower to really wake up, I have a cup or two of coffee, then I [get] in glamour. I love me an Afrobeat playlist and [seeing the] the makeup options covering the tables, the wigs ready to be placed on my head. After that, I might eat breakfast, get in the car, go to the show, take a few photos, and then do it all again.

Tell me about your look for the Mugler show. How long did the blue hair and makeup last?

My eyebrows were super bleached that day. I literally had no eyebrows. But the focal point was the eyeshadow and hair. My hair was supposed to be straight, but we were running around so much that we didn't have time to get it to the state I wanted it to be. So instead the hairdresser teased them in 10 minutes because I didn't want to. be late for the show.

Saweetie at the Mugler fall 2024 show. Photography by Steven Simione

Is there anything in French fashion that particularly inspired you?

Paris is the home city of many iconic fashion houses, so I did my research in advance. I was on Pinterest to see how the original designers and founders would style their models and runway shows. Every look [I wore] was a tribute to every fashion designer whose show I have attended.

Tell me about your custom Tony Ward dress that you wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Did you have to be extra careful moving around because of all the diamonds?

Absolutely, because he clung to everything. I'm practicing this new thing with my glamor where I get ready extremely early so I have enough time to shoot content and not rush the look. It was a real stress reliever: once I was dressed, I had time to eat, fix anything, and with this particular look, I had time to do a real photo shoot.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

I saw your recent article on where you described your teenage style as a lifestyle rather than an aesthetic.

The reason I said that is because when I dress a certain way, sometimes people say I'm cosplaying an aesthetic that was In fact the way I grew up dressing and it's weird when people try to look like they know more about you than you do. Because I didn't have a lot of resources to buy what I wanted, I had to get creative in how [I styled my] clothes. Hair played a major role in my style as it added that extra touch. My hair was like my jewelry; I was constantly dyeing it different colors with Kool-Aid and experimenting with fashion at a young age because that's how I expressed myself. If you grew up in the Bay Area, whether you're male or female, you know this.

What's currently on your shopping wish list?

I really like hibiscus flowers. I wore a hibiscus flower necklace [to] Rolling Loud and I love how it turned out with my pastel outfit. I think in the next era people will see me with more pastels.

What is your style pet peeve?

When someone tries something new and they get trolled for it. It's just wild, something like fashion, which is a way for people to have fun, and all of a sudden they're being dragged for being brave. Like, let me see you dress like that and see what you look like, you know? And I'm not just talking about me. Everyone will have an opinion. But for me, creativity and fashion are like therapy. It's fun, so I can only imagine how someone else feels when they take a chance and then get put in line for it. I really hate it.

What was the last thing you bought?

A hibiscus necklace from Etsy.

What is your biggest fashion regret?

I probably dye my bangs blonde. My advice to all hair girls is this: if your trusted hairdresser is not available, wait for them!

What else do you have in store this year?

My biggest goal for myself is to be consistent with creativity. Every day I want to improve in what interests me. Since recently I have been take my painting and my drawing much more serious. Hopefully this can turn into something bigger than just canvases and paper.