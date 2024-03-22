



Kylie Jenner is branching out into a new industry, but her appreciation for plunging, va-va-voom dresses remains as strong as ever. Last night, Jenner celebrated the launch of her canned vodka brand, Sprinter, in a sultry latex look that she styled with a pair of controversial pumps. Naturally, Jenner made quite a statement at her Los Angeles event by donning a low-cut dress. The piece featured a scoop neckline accentuated by a bodycon shape and a knee-length skirt. The dress was more focused on the figure – a significant cutout in the back added lots of intrigue to the look rather than on exaggerated embellishments or vibrant colors. But really, when you're braving the LA heat in black latex, who needs fussy design details? Jenner accessorized her look rather minimally. She opted for a thin gold bracelet, tousled hair and a pair of transparent PVC heels, yes, the transparent kind she wears. half-sister Kim defended in the late 2010s to complete his outfit. It's been a busy few weeks for Jenner who just unveiled another business venture, a perfume called Cosmic, last week. She wore a shapely dress again, this one in ruby ​​red rather than gothic black. Rachpoot The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Jenners nighttime look wasn't limited to a plunging neckline in the front. The back of her dress was raised a notch thanks to a criss-cross cutout that started just above her waist. Instead of a clutch or mini bag, for example, Jenner used one of her Sprinter cans as an overnight carry-on. A savvy businesswoman if ever there was one. The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Of course, Jenner still had an LBD. She also donned a turtleneck number from Ferragamo's spring 2024 collection. Like her plunging midi, this dress also featured a fairly simple bodycon silhouette accented with a sculptural leather piece along the waist. For all that's been said about Jenners' evolving style (which, apparently, she hasn't been paying attention to), her recent looks have a very particular formula. Usually monochrome, some sort of cutout and definitely fitted. Oh, and maybe a Sprinter can cosplay as a cover.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wmagazine.com/fashion/kylie-jenner-black-latex-dress-pvc-shoes-sprinter

