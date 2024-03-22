Fashion
17 Dresses That Double As Comfy Loungewear Starting at $15
The only thing better than your favorite cozy and chic lounge set? A cozy and chic lounge dress! What makes dresses a step above lounge sets is their easy-to-throw design and ability to make you feel like you're wearing a literal cover-up while remaining effortlessly stylish. And while there are plenty on the market, we've rounded up 17 of the best picks that start at just $15.
We imagine these dresses as ideal for days when you hit the snooze alarm too often or bad-weather days when you just want to stay comfortable while still looking like you're trying hard. But they're also perfect for wine nights with the girls or Sunday afternoons reading a new book. We found lightweight models that can be paired with sandals in summer and maxi models that can be warmed up with boots in winter. We also have dresses that can be worn for the shoulder seasons. Keep reading to discover our favorite top finds!
1. Light as air: Made with Spanx's exclusive AirEssentials fabric, this dress perhaps the most comfortable one you've ever worn. It also has a short sleeve maxi design that can even be worn to work – $138!
2. Bohemian Chic: Featuring contrast buttons, waffle knit fabric and an oversized fit, this midi dress gives an expensive bohemian vibe for a fraction of the cost – $15!
3. Trendy and Tied: Perfect for hot summer days, this short dress has a flattering ruched tie detail that flatters the waist line – was $40, now $32!
4. A buyer favorite! With over 5,900 five-star ratings from buyers, we know you'll love this lightweight long t-shirt dress also – it was $53, now $30!
5. Put it on! Thanks to its spacious design, this midi dress will be easy to put on in a hurry – $50!
6. For lovers of long sleeves: Although this long sleeve midi dress has a fitted design that could be dressed up with heels, it's still made of a soft ribbed knit fabric that you can relax in – was $99, now $50!
7. Top Rated! With a simple but cute short sleeve maxi design and soft, stretchy fabric, we can see why this dress has a huge Over 16,800 five-star ratings of buyers — was $43, now $30!
8. Two in one: This dress makes it look like you put in a lot more effort than you did with its two-in-one design that appears to have a sweatshirt on top and a flowy skirt at the bottom – was $46, now $33!
9. Extended Sweatshirt: Basically an extension of your favorite sweatshirt, this mini dress features cozy fleece fabric, crew neck and pockets — was $28, now $27!
10. Striped Summer Dress: Go from relaxing on a beach to relaxing on the couch in this pretty but cozy midi dress which features nautical-style horizontal stripes – $28!
11. Mini essential: Wear this ribbed cotton mini dress from Reformation on hot summer days with sandals and jewelry or layer it with a jacket and tennis shoes in spring – $178!
12. Has a hoodie: If you're a hoodie lover, you'll definitely want to take a look this dress which features a hood, cozy ribbed knit fabric and a midi length, perfect for snuggling up — was $50, now $27!
13. Lots of lengths: Not only that midi dress by Abercrombie comes in a classic, comfortable T-shirt design, it also comes in three different lengths (small, regular, and large), so you can find the one that fits you best – $70!
14. Fabulously smooth: Made with an oversized, very flowy silhouette, this dress you'll feel like you're wearing a blanket, but it doesn't sacrifice style: $20!
15. Make it a Maxi: However this dress has a soft, relaxed fabric, it has a maxi slim design that could be dressed up with heels and jewelry for a date night – was $37, now $16!
16. Formal Flair: A trendy style, this midi dress has a scoop neck, A-line silhouette, and full skirt that could even be used for more formal occasions, but is still made from a soft rayon fabric—$41!
17. Summer secret: Do this mini dress your summer secret to staying cool and comfortable while looking stylish — was $40, now $34!
