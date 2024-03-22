Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024: Deals on Fitness Equipment, Clothing, Sneakers and More





If updating your home fitness equipment is all that's standing in the way of your new workout routine, Amazon's big spring sale is your ticket. In addition to great deals on home, tech, and kids' toys, Amazon's Big Spring Sale has plenty of deals for all things fitness. There are deals for home gym enthusiasts, like nearly $400 off Pelaton's indoor stationary exercise bike and 20% off a NordicTrack treadmill. Improve your workout routine with 31% off best-selling sliders and resistance bands and upgrade your wardrobe with deals on leggings, sneakers and more. And for pickleball fans, discover a set of two pickleball paddles for only $25.99. We've also rounded up deals on reusable water bottles so you can stay hydrated all day long. Continue below to shop! Sale ends March 25. Get more from shopGMA! Subscribe to our newsletter and follow Instagram And Tic Tac. By clicking on these commercial links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices are subject to change from the date of publication. Shop More of Amazon's Big Spring Sale SEEN ON GMA || 40% OFF OR MORE || TECHNOLOGY || HOME & KITCHEN || JOURNEY || GARDEN FURNITURE & HOME || SMART HOME || VACUUM CLEANERS || SPRING CLEANING || WOMEN’S SPRING FASHION || COMBINATION || DESK || TOOLS || MEN'S FASHION || CHILDREN || BEAUTY || EASTER Fitness equipment Raised Pickleball Paddles, Set of 2 2 Pack Pickleball Paddles – Graphite Surface with High Grit and Spin Peloton+ Bike | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with Rotating 24 HD Anti-Glare Touchscreen NordicTrack T Series: Perfect treadmills for home use, treadmill with incline, Bluetooth compatible UREVO treadmill, under desk treadmill Retrospec Solana Yoga Mat 1″ Thick with Nylon Strap for Men and Women – Non-Slip Exercise Mat for Home Yoga, Pilates, Stretching, Floor Workouts and Fitness Azure Life Exercise Core Sliders Resistance bands, exercise bands for women and men Niceday Steppers for Exercise CAP Barbell Black Cast Iron Hex Dumbbell | 25 pounds | Pair ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set to Relieve Back and Neck Pain and Relax Muscles Fitness clothing Gaiam Women's Classic Running Hat Black PHISOCKAT High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets for Women, Black Sunzel Flare Leggings, Crossover Yoga Pants, Light Blue Saucony Ride 16 Women's Sneaker, White/Lime Under Armor Tech 2.0 Men's Long Sleeve T-Shirt Reusable water bottles Sahara Sailor Water Bottles, 32oz Motivational Sports Water Bottle with Time Marker Mevoly Water Bottles, 32oz Water Bottle with Time Marker CamelBak eddy+ Water Bottle with Straw 25 oz – Insulated Stainless Steel, Black S'well Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 9 oz, Pink Topaz

