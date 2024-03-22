Kylie Jenner turns heads in a plunging PVC midi dress as she leaves the launch party for her new business Sprinter after her driver accidentally crashes into her mother Kris' $400,000 Rolls Royce .

Kylie Jenner commanded attention in a plunging black PVC midi dress as she left the launch party for her new business in Los Angeles on Thursday evening.

The exit was smoother than the arrival when the reality star's driver crashed into Kris' $400,000 Rolls Royce Ghost, which was parked in the nearby bay.

The dent left Kylie's license plate stuck to the bumper of the Rolls Royce, which Kris, 68, bought back in 2021.

Rolls Royce announced at the time that Kris was the first to get the keys to the 2021 luxury car.

Kylie, 26, joined a host of stars at the party to celebrate the launch of her latest business, Sprinter Soda at Catch Steak in West Hollywood.

Kris showed courage at her daughter's party, just days after announcing the unexpected death of her sister Karen Houghton, 65.

The hostess showed off her ample cleavage in the plunging dress which she paired with perspex heels.

Kylie wore her dark locks down and held a can of her soda as she left the party.

Following the reports, Kris paid an emotional tribute to her “sensitive” sister and said her “heart was broken” for their mother MJ and Karen's daughter Natalie.

It was revealed earlier this month that Kylie would be entering the alcoholic beverage market with Sprinter.

Her sister Kendall already has a tequila line called 818 that debuted in 2021 and is doing well; there was even a special one made for the brand in the shape of an 8.

Sprinter is a 100 calorie canned vodka soda made with premium vodka, sparkling water and fruit juice.

The alcoholic sodas are expected to arrive in U.S. stores on March 21. Sprinter will be sold in an 8-can variety pack for $19.99. It's 4.5% ABV.

Kylie also recently launched her first perfume called Cosmic.

Golden amber accord and red peony accord make up the heart notes, which are said to add a soft, sweet floral scent.

She celebrated the launch in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Kylie has been dating Dune actor Timothe Chalamet since January 2023 – following her split from Travis Scott.

It was recently speculated that Kylie and Timothee had split, but insiders confirmed to DailyMail.com that they were still together.