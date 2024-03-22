Pacsun Festival Promotion Includes Curated Online Store and Gen Z Influencers





Singer Ronnie Watts is part of the Pacsun Festival campaign.

Music festival season is coming and Pacsun is ready. The retailer of clothing and accessories for teenagers launches his Festival 2024 campaign with a dedicated e-commerce showcase and music artists from Pacsun Collectivea newly created community of Gen Z content creators, photographers, videographers, stylists, designers, musicians and digital artists who participate in its creative process and help shape promotions and products. Here are specific highlights of how Pacsun promotes clothing and merchandise of interest to attendees of upcoming spring and summer music festivals. Festival Shop The festival campaign unveils a selection Festival Shop of clothing, swimwear, shoes and accessories for women and men in time for spring and summer concerts. The assortment includes trendy Pacsun products, including swimwear, jeans, t-shirts, dresses and skirts. Pacsun focuses on light layers and subtle spring pastels with retro silhouettes. There will also be trendy western capsules intended for participants of upcoming StageCoach and country concerts. Gen Z influencers In a special collaboration, selected music artists across different genres and styles worked with Pacsun's in-house creative team, launching the festival campaign with a music video featuring Ronnie Watts' original song “Fast, Fast, fast.” Pacun will debut additional music videos and content across all digital and social platforms during the festival season, featuring Pacsun Collective artist Acova's previously unreleased song, “LoverBoi,” and others from Michael J. Woodward and Abrieel. Later in spring 2024, all of these musical artists will perform at Pacsun's flagship stores in Los Angeles and New York. The performances will be streamed live on Pacsun's TikTok account. “We are excited to welcome unique new talent to the Pacsun Collective,” said Addie Rintel, Vice President of Women’s Merchandising and Design at Pacsun. “The Festival campaign is a celebration of fashion and music, two powerful forms of self-expression that resonate with our consumers. Giving these artists the resources to amplify their creativity is very rewarding, and in return, we are able to authentically showcase the real Pacsun. consumers in the countryside. We are proud to elevate these important voices and inspire young people to express and pursue their passions. Pacsun continues to focus on Gen Z and social media Pacsun builds on the youth-focused and social media efforts that were part of its spring 2023 campaign. These included the use of some content captured on iPhone via an unfiltered lens and allow consumers to share images from their own camera rolls for a chance to be featured on Pacsuns' social media pages. Additionally, the 2023 campaign featured a dedicated Instagram filter that reflected the film theme, and the company also launched layered clothing into its product line. virtual shopping environment on the immersive gaming platform Roblox, allowing customers to purchase coins both in real life and in the metaverse.

