Palmetto Moon to Open New Location at The Pinnacle

BRISTOL, Tennessee Palmetto Moon, a southern lifestyle retailer, will host a grand opening on April 6 to showcase its newest store at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee. We like to have a party when we come in, said John Thomas, CEO of Palmetto Moon. We have a ton of grand opening specials. There will be hourly prizes, spins to win and a DJ playing music. The first 200 shoppers at the grand opening who spend $50 will receive personalized Palmetto Moon tumblers. The new store will be located at 562 Pinnacle Parkway, Suite 502. It will occupy approximately 7,500 square feet of space filled with women's and men's fashion, children's clothing and gifts, home goods, shoes, accessories, university equipment and drinks. Thomas pointed out that the decision to open a store at the Pinnacle was, in large part, due to customers contacting them through social media and asking them to bring Palmetto Moon to Bristol. There's been a lot of interest from customers, reaching out through social media saying, Hey, open a store in Bristol, Thomas said. We found a great location and were just thrilled to be in this part of the state. This is Palmetto Moons' tenth store in Tennessee and their 44th store since first opening in South Carolina in 2002. Tennessee has been a dynamite market for us that we absolutely love, and we have had great success, Thomas said. We have stores around Chattanooga, Knoxville, Johnson City, as well as a bunch of stores in the Nashville suburbs. Thomas emphasized that what sets them apart from other retailers is their focus on becoming a local shopping destination by offering localized products and creating connections within their customer communities. We work very hard to make our store feel like a part of the community, Thomas said. When we enter a market or a state like we are in seven states right now, we really try, in each state, to find unique and interesting local brands and try to partner with them and offer these products. In Bristol's case, that means there will be a wide variety of NASCAR merchandise, Tennessee and Bristol-themed apparel, as well as an assortment of regional and University of Tennessee collegiate attire. We launched a NASCAR collection this year, so you'll be able to see a very large assortment of officially licensed NASCAR hats and t-shirts at the store, Thomas said. We'll have a lot of local products like Tennessee specific T-shirts, Bristol specific T-shirts. Palmetto Moon also offers a wide assortment of gifts, outdoor clothing from brands such as Vineyard Vines, Simply Southern and Southern Marsh, as well as Yeti and Stanley products. Palmetto Moon is one of a series of new businesses preparing to open at The Pinnacle. Melty, which offers a tasty array of sandwiches, salads, soups and sides, is set to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening on March 26 for its new location at The Pinnacle. Additionally, Windsor, a women's clothing store offering everything from casual wear to evening wear, prom dresses, bridal wear, jeans and shoes, is also expected to open soon. They have around 200 locations nationwide.