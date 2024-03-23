10 Spring Dresses Under $40 at Amazons Big Spring Sale

Schools are heading to spring break this month, and for us, it's a great excuse to update our own wardrobes. Whether we're gearing up for a warm-weather getaway and need clothing suited to trips that transition from day to night, or simply looking forward to warmer days closer to home, we love the versatility and style a new summer dress (or three).

If your wardrobe needs a refresh, Amazon's big spring sale is the perfect time to stock up on easy dresses (or flattering swimsuits) that let you focus on making memories rather than what you wear. And if you have Amazon Primeyou can enjoy free one- or two-day shipping, plus easy returns and a ton of other great features.

When you're ready to treat yourself, here are 10 cute, unique dresses you can buy for $40 or less.

PrettyGarden Casual Sleeveless Halter Neck Maxi

Amazon



Everyone needs a good transitional dress that's both casual and date-ready. Available in sizes S to XXL, this sleeveless number from PrettyGarden covers all the bases with your choice of over 25 different prints and solid hues. It's light, flowy and just overall cute! springs a buyer.

The slight high-low hem adds a playful touch to a maxi that is always suitable for many occasions, including weddings, lunches with friends or even a school function.

Anrabess Casual Short Sleeve Maxi with Pockets

Amazon



When you need a simple dress that makes you feel good even when you're running quick errands, you'll find yourself reaching for it in your closet. Pockets let you stash your phone or snacks, while the relaxed fit keeps it comfortable. It was loose and comfortable but still felt cute, exclaimed a buyer.

The dress is available in 25 prints and solid shades in sizes S to XXL.

Shy velvet square-neck crossover mini dress

Amazon



This crossover mini dress with an open back is a fantastic choice for sightseeing, date night, or brunch. It's comfortable and you can dress it up or down, said one reviewer who called it perfect for slipping on. A square neckline gives you a little modesty while the breathable 100% cotton material keeps you comfortable in warm weather. Choose from over 15 colors in sizes S to XL.

BTFBM V-Neck Wrap Dress

Amazon



This pretty V-neck dress has delicate flutter sleeves and ties around the waist. Available in over 40 colors, the wrap midi dress has over 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers praising the flattering cut for different body types and sizes and high quality. It is available in sizes S to XXL.

Long asymmetrical floral dress, V-neck, sleeveless, Kilig

Amazon



Casual doesn't have to mean boring, and this pretty understated V-neck dress is the perfect example. It has a beautiful flattering and shaping effect thanks to the material, exclaimed a buyer. Whether you opt for a solid shade or a floral print, you'll get a modest V-neck and a high-low wrap front skirt that makes it comfortable and pretty for the beach or a casual lunch.

Merokeety Sleeveless Summer T-Shirt Dress

Amazon



Whether you're going to the bake sale, taking the kids to a festival in the park, or just want a casual, breathable dress for a day full of errands, this cute t-shirt dress is a must-have and while it is sleeveless, it offers enough coverage to hide the bra straps. Fits great, relaxed and comfortable and I love the pockets! said a buyer.

Did we mention it comes with pockets and in 20 colorways in sizes S to XL?

Cupshe Short Sleeve Beach Dress

Amazon



With spring break starting across the country, many families are heading to the beach to relax before the school year ends. This cute blanket lets you go from the sand to the shops, restaurants, or hotel lobby while looking comfortable and stylish without getting chilled in the air conditioning.

Made from a quick-drying rayon and polyester blend, the dress is available in over 20 different colors and prints. The only thing I regret is not being able to wear more of these dresses during my vacation, wrote an enthusiastic customer.

Fandee Casual 3/4 Sleeve Maxi Dress

Amazon



Yes, summer is just around the corner, but it's not exactly here yet. Luckily, 3/4 sleeves can give you a little extra coverage and warmth when you need it. This dress has a comfortable yet fitted stretch, note a buyer in his opinion. The tie front wrap dress easily transitions from one setting to another, while still being stretchy to be super comfortable.

VotePretty summer dress

Amazon



Comfort, pockets, and flexibility are the key things to remember with this fun dress that comes in nearly 40 different colors and prints. It fits normally, has pockets and is slimming, delirium a buyer, who encouraged his friends to buy it too. As well as a sweetheart neckline and keyhole design, there are pockets to add functionality.

Feager spaghetti strap summer dress

Amazon



This adorable summer dress is a flirty choice for your wardrobe. Although it features an empire waist that provides some indulgent coverage, you'll appreciate the lace appliques in the bodice that create visual interest. I can't remember the last time I felt this confident in a spaghetti strap dress, delirium a buyer. Plus, the above-the-knee hem allows it to work for both casual and lightly dressed occasions.