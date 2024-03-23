Does fashion have a reason to celebrate World Water Day?

Although water is a key element in fashion and clothing (for growing cotton, producing denim, dyeing clothes, etc.), it is often overshadowed by other water-related issues. ESG, such as greenhouse gas emissions and labor.

March 22 marks World Water Day, a global celebration sparked by the United Nations and focused on the importance of fresh water. Climate activists and industry stakeholders have, over time, come to use this day to advocate for stable and sustainable water management and use.

But fashion and clothing could pose a threat to this dream.

The industry contributes about a fifth of the world's total industrial wastewater and consumes about 79 trillion tons of water per year, according to a study by international academics with knowledge of the sector.

According to the UN, when non-organic cotton is used to produce a pair of jeans via standard processes, its growth requires approximately 10,000 liters of water. This amount is equal to what an average human being would drink over a 10-year period.

Despite all its efforts towards sustainability, fashion still seems to be drowning in a massive problem of water consumption and abuse, but some in the industry are working to find solutions.

Scientific removal of dyes from wastewater

Across the industry, scientists, startups, and large organizations have worked to mitigate the negative impacts of fashion on water systems and the environment in general.

Just this week, in the run-up to World Water Day, scientists at Flinders University in Adelaide, South Australia, announced that they had discovered a way to separate toxic dyes, like dyes azo, contaminated water using photocatalysis powered by UV light.

Although sewage treatment plants help treat some toxins, chemicals and plastics in water, not all contaminants can be effectively removed, said Anahita Motamedisade, a researcher at Griffith University.

“The reason is that some chemicals, especially those with aromatic rings, are resistant to chemical, photochemical and biological degradation,” Motamedisade said.

It is for this reason that other titans of the industry have already embarked on innovation in the use and recycling of water.

Industrial facilities

Gap and Arvind opened their joint water innovation center at the manufacturer's factory in Santej, India, in January. The facility has been charged with changing the way the fashion and apparel industries view, use and manage water and waste created by industrial processes.

The two companies opened the facility in collaboration with the Global Water Innovation Center (GWICA). It allows water to be tested and analyzed from anywhere in the world and will aim to educate the industry, create innovations that help solve the problems of water waste and pollution in the industry fashion and much more.

The center is open for tours and aims to showcase the most relevant innovations in water treatment, as a growing number of brands and retailers begin to worry about their impacts.

Other suppliers have also begun building facilities to reduce their wastewater impact.

Denim Expert Limited (DEL) announced earlier this month that it would open a new biological effluent treatment (ETP) plant at its facility in Chittagong, Bangladesh, in line with its goal of 100% wastewater recycling .

Commitments and targets

Brands have started meeting – and improving – their water usage goals, even before it becomes wastewater. For example, American Eagle Outfitters said in its 2022 impact report that it reduced the amount of water needed to create a pair of jeans by 38 percent, surpassing its original goal to reduce water consumption by 30 percent by 2023. on track to recycle 70% of the water used in its denim laundries by 2025.

Other brands, like Adidas, Inditex, PVH and Tapestry, have only begun to set water goals, starting with smaller pieces of the puzzle. For example, Adidas has goals around the efficiency of its water use and overall consumption, but not on reducing water pollution or recycling water.

But recent data from Planet Tracker shows that these companies could navigate unprecedented waters, largely without support. The organization reported in February that fewer than 10% of fashion and apparel companies mentioned water risks in their impact or sustainability reports.