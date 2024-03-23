Fashion
Does fashion have a reason to celebrate World Water Day?
Although water is a key element in fashion and clothing (for growing cotton, producing denim, dyeing clothes, etc.), it is often overshadowed by other water-related issues. ESG, such as greenhouse gas emissions and labor.
March 22 marks World Water Day, a global celebration sparked by the United Nations and focused on the importance of fresh water. Climate activists and industry stakeholders have, over time, come to use this day to advocate for stable and sustainable water management and use.
But fashion and clothing could pose a threat to this dream.
The industry contributes about a fifth of the world's total industrial wastewater and consumes about 79 trillion tons of water per year, according to a study by international academics with knowledge of the sector.
According to the UN, when non-organic cotton is used to produce a pair of jeans via standard processes, its growth requires approximately 10,000 liters of water. This amount is equal to what an average human being would drink over a 10-year period.
Despite all its efforts towards sustainability, fashion still seems to be drowning in a massive problem of water consumption and abuse, but some in the industry are working to find solutions.
Scientific removal of dyes from wastewater
Across the industry, scientists, startups, and large organizations have worked to mitigate the negative impacts of fashion on water systems and the environment in general.
Just this week, in the run-up to World Water Day, scientists at Flinders University in Adelaide, South Australia, announced that they had discovered a way to separate toxic dyes, like dyes azo, contaminated water using photocatalysis powered by UV light.
Although sewage treatment plants help treat some toxins, chemicals and plastics in water, not all contaminants can be effectively removed, said Anahita Motamedisade, a researcher at Griffith University.
“The reason is that some chemicals, especially those with aromatic rings, are resistant to chemical, photochemical and biological degradation,” Motamedisade said.
It is for this reason that other titans of the industry have already embarked on innovation in the use and recycling of water.
Industrial facilities
Gap and Arvind opened their joint water innovation center at the manufacturer's factory in Santej, India, in January. The facility has been charged with changing the way the fashion and apparel industries view, use and manage water and waste created by industrial processes.
The two companies opened the facility in collaboration with the Global Water Innovation Center (GWICA). It allows water to be tested and analyzed from anywhere in the world and will aim to educate the industry, create innovations that help solve the problems of water waste and pollution in the industry fashion and much more.
The center is open for tours and aims to showcase the most relevant innovations in water treatment, as a growing number of brands and retailers begin to worry about their impacts.
Other suppliers have also begun building facilities to reduce their wastewater impact.
Denim Expert Limited (DEL) announced earlier this month that it would open a new biological effluent treatment (ETP) plant at its facility in Chittagong, Bangladesh, in line with its goal of 100% wastewater recycling .
Commitments and targets
Brands have started meeting – and improving – their water usage goals, even before it becomes wastewater. For example, American Eagle Outfitters said in its 2022 impact report that it reduced the amount of water needed to create a pair of jeans by 38 percent, surpassing its original goal to reduce water consumption by 30 percent by 2023. on track to recycle 70% of the water used in its denim laundries by 2025.
Other brands, like Adidas, Inditex, PVH and Tapestry, have only begun to set water goals, starting with smaller pieces of the puzzle. For example, Adidas has goals around the efficiency of its water use and overall consumption, but not on reducing water pollution or recycling water.
But recent data from Planet Tracker shows that these companies could navigate unprecedented waters, largely without support. The organization reported in February that fewer than 10% of fashion and apparel companies mentioned water risks in their impact or sustainability reports.
|
Sources
2/ https://sourcingjournal.com/sustainability/sustainability-news/world-water-day-united-nations-pollution-wastewater-treatment-plants-500985/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Does fashion have a reason to celebrate World Water Day?
- Apple iOS 17.4.1 Major iPhone Software Release: Should You Upgrade?
- How to avoid norovirus that spreads disease
- Feds collect $1.5 million in back wages for earthquake recovery workers | News | ridgecrestca.com
- Is Hollywood's summer of sequels doomed?
- Video game executives lament lost creativity at developer shows
- The future of communist capitalism in China
- Donald Trump's social media company set to go public, potentially bringing in $3 billion | US News
- Turkey hosts the largest population of refugees in the world. Why is migration not a major issue during municipal elections?
- The Harry Potter actor candidly reflects on his time in the franchise
- Boston College advances to Hockey East title game
- Men's tennis falls 4-3 to Samford in wild and exciting SoCon match Friday