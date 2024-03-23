MSU men's basketball eyes upset by No. 1 seed North Carolina in March Madness second round

Michigan State, the No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament West Region, will face No. 1 seed University of North Carolina for a spot in the Sweet 16. The matchup between the two powerhouses College basketball is basically a home game for the Tar Heels, who will play a few hours away from home in Charlotte, North Caroline.

As March Madness fever grips homes across the country, Michigan State men's basketball finds itself in a position to shock college basketball. world.

The Spartans' backs may be up against the wall, but they have shown they can compete with the best teams in the country. Saturday will be MSU's chance to prove it still has a place in the Final Four conversation with a win after an underperforming regular season. If history is to be believed, anything can happen March.

Men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo said in a news conference Friday that this upcoming match is “an opportunity of a lifetime” and will “create memories.” moments“.

The Spartans faced Mississippi State in the Round of 32 on Thursday, convincingly knocking off the No. 8 seed Bulldogs. They not only survived and progressed, they reclaimed the heart and soul of Michigan State basketball. MSU downed six more boards than the Bulldogs, whose identity all season was its rebounding, and held Mississippi State's first-team All-SEC guard and center to 24 points on 9 shooting for 24. filming.

Meanwhile, the Spartans shot 50 percent from the field and 43 percent from three-point range to give Izzo his 20th first-round win in '26. seasons.

While this was a decent matchup for the Spartans positionally, UNC won first place for a reason. The Tar Heels won the ACC with a 17-3 conference record, sweeping NCAA Tournament teams Duke and NC State while beating teams like Tennessee and Oklahoma in the Non-conference schedule.

Several players from UNC's team reached the national championship game in 2022 as a No. 8 seed in Hubert Davis first season as head coach. They lost to Kansas by three. UNC was the unanimous No. 1 team in the country to start the following season, but collapsed and missed the NCAA tournament. quite.

Needless to say, the No. 1 seed Tar Heels have a chip on their shoulder heading into Saturday and maybe beyond.

To be the best, you have to beat the best, Izzo said. I think (UNC has) earned the right to be a great program. Huberts has done an excellent job considering his years and his stay in a Final Four his first year.

The UNC is run by upper-class men RJ Davis a quick and savvy guard averaging 21.4 points per game per center Armando Bacot, who averages a double-double. Both were starters in the runner-up national team two years ago and know what it takes to make another tour in April. Nonetheless, as happened against Mississippi State phenom Josh HubbardMichigan State has the guards to defend Davis on the perimeter.

Bacot, on the other hand, poses some problems for a Michigan State group lacking presence in the paint. The 6-foot-11 grad student can score, defend and rebound at will when he's the type of player that poses the biggest threat to this MSU team. States of Mississippi Tolu Smith III fell into that category, but was held to just nine points and two rebounds by the Spartans' core group. THURSDAY.

The good news for MSU: It's had to face a physically imposing big man in more contests this season. Additionally, the Spartans twice faced 7-foot-4 Zach Edey of Purdue: the toughest load for frontcourts in college basketball.

Bacot obviously brings a little different challenge…I think it gives us a little advantage playing Edey a few times and being able to go head to head with him, MSU. Malik Hall said Friday. Bacots is a different player, a little more agile, I would say, a little more bump-and-bang. I think it will be interesting and it will help a little, to have this experience in the pass.

UNC's starting lineup also features double-digit transfer scorers at guard Cormac Ryan of Notre Dame and onwards Harrison Ingram from Stanford. After them, a handful of role players contributed to coming off the bench: freshman guard Elliot Giftsecond year guard Seth Trimble And senior striker JaeLyn Withers.

The Spartans undoubtedly have their work cut out for them against the No. 4 ranked team in the country. The Tar Heels are second behind MSU in Final Fours reached since 1999 with seven. Izzos' teams are winless against UNC in March Madness, including a 17-point loss to the Tar Heels in the 2009 national championship in Detroit.

But Izzo and his team know they have what it takes to make it to Los Angeles next. weekend.

Yeah, we didn't beat (UNC) in the NCAA tournament,” Izzo said. “But you know what? We will still appear. We're going to show up tomorrow and see what we can do. I don't consider us a No. 9 seed; It's partly my fault. And I look at them like a No. 1 seed.

Michigan State and North Carolina will tip off Saturday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. CBS will broadcast the game.

