8 Spring Fashion Items Found for Under $50 During Amazon's Big Spring Sale





Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more! Spring calls for reinventing yourself, especially in the fashion department! From flowy pieces to toe-baring sandals, this season is heating up We and start preparing our wardrobe for next summer. Looking to refresh your wardrobe but don't know where to start? Go directly to Amazon! Right now, Amazon's Big Spring Sale has deals across categories including fashion, beauty, home, tech and more, but it ends on March 25, so hurry and secure your savings today! THANKS! You have successfully registered. Whether you're looking for fitted dresses or durable denim, Amazon's big spring sale includes tons of silhouettes and styles you'll love. We've rounded up eight transitional spring fashion finds under $50 to shop during Amazon's big spring sale — read on to see our picks! You save: 43% Price: $28 $50 Throw on these linen pants with an equally fluttery blouse for a versatile and airy ensemble. You save: 8% Price: $16 $17 Everyone needs a classic t-shirt, but if you want a slightly more modern version, grab this square neck style while it's on sale! You save: 40% Price: $33 $55 These heeled sandals are ideal for any upcoming spring event. They are minimal and functional enough to handle it all! Related: 10 chic tops perfect for mid-season

We're now nine days away from the first official day of spring, and that means it's time to rotate your wardrobe. If you prefer ruffled, sheer tops, or off-the-shoulder iterations, now is the time to let these pieces shine! Plus, finding a comfortable top that can transition with the season could be key. […] You save: 20% Price: $26 $33 This pleated A-line skirt is perfect for an informal or formal occasion. The skirt features an asymmetrical hem and also comes with handy pockets! You save: 43% Price: $40 $70 Jeans are essential pants because of their durability and flexibility. This high-waisted bootcut pair from Levi's will become your new wardrobe staple, as it will give you a clean, streamlined finish! You save: 28% Price: $37 $51 This year, embrace spring with elegance and opt for this slightly fitted midi tank dress. You save: 20% Price: $30 $38 We know you have a vacation planned for 2024, and if you're looking for outfits to wear to the festivities, this embroidered two-piece set might be a great choice! Related: 13 Universally Flattering Transitional Dresses

The weather is always particularly tricky as the seasons prepare to change. We're officially two weeks away from the spring equinox, and the weather has been up and down as we emerge from winter. One day, those of us in New York were enjoying sunny 60-degree weather – and were affected. […]

