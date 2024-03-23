Tailor who survived Auschwitz and dressed presidents and stars dies at 95ExBulletin

Fashion
Morning edition remembers Martin Greenfield, who learned to sew while imprisoned at Auschwitz and later made costumes for celebrities, presidents and star athletes. He died at the age of 95.
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
Martin Greenfield has died. He made clothes for generations of famous men. Get out your measuring tape, because here are some numbers that measure Martin Greenfield's life.
MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:
He lived to be 95 years old. He had a career spanning 70 years and six US presidents wore his suits, including Biden, Obama and Trump.
INSTITUTE: Wow. He has also dressed celebrities like Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson and Denzel Washington.
JACOB GALLAGHER: Anyone who first got into menswear, anyone who really started to care deeply about it, you would hear about him. He was a bit legendary.
MARTIN: That's Jacob Gallagher, fashion columnist for the Wall Street Journal.
GALLAGHER: He was truly one of the last of his kind.
INSKEEP: Greenfield was born in a village in the former Czechoslovakia, a region that is now part of Ukraine. His parents and siblings were killed during the Holocaust. He himself had to wash the officers' clothes at Auschwitz. Greenfield spoke about this in an interview for the Shoah Foundation at the University of Southern California.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
MARTIN GREENFIELD: I never know how to wash myself with the brush they gave me and the soap, and I tore his collar. First he whipped me, then he gave me the shirt.
MARTIN: Clothing was a valuable commodity in the concentration camp. Once he realized the shirt gave him some power, he tore it more.
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
GREENFIELD: At the time, I already had a wardrobe, two, three shirts. Everyone thought I was somebody.
MARTIN: It was while mending these shirts that he learned to sew.
INSKEEP: Greenfield was liberated from the Buchenwald concentration camp in 1945. A decade later, Greenfield would file suit for the general whose troops liberated him, Dwight Eisenhower, and he was President Eisenhower at the time.
MARTIN: In the 1970s, Greenfield bought the suit factory he worked in for decades and renamed it Martin Greenfield Clothiers. Here's fashion columnist Jacob Gallagher again.
GALLAGHER: His company survived a period when most American costume makers simply disappeared. And they faced bankruptcy, they exported their production, companies completely stopped manufacturing in America. And Greenfield held firm.
INSKEEP: And his suits are still handmade in Brooklyn, New York. Gallagher says this type of expertise is rare in the United States, which is why it appeals to so many presidents.
GALLAGHER: It really has come to represent a bygone era, and one that I think a lot of people in the fashion world wish they could return to.
MARTIN: Greenfield's know-how will now be continued by his sons, who are taking over the family business. Thank God.
(SOUNDBITE OF HELIOS' “EMANCIPATION”)

