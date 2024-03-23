Could Harry Styles and Taylor Russell be fashion's next power couple?





It's no secret: Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have a lot to offer the fashion world. The pop megastar became a Gucci ambassador in 2017, parlaying her close friendship with the house's former creative director, Alessandro Michele, into a splashy tour wardrobe and co-designed capsule collection. Styles is also a big fan of Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson, who crowned Russell as one of the Spanish brand's official ambassadors in 2022. The rising actress who burst into the spotlight alongside Timothe Chalamet in Bones and allLuca Guadagnino's 2022 romantic drama about a couple of young cannibals on the run had already become a fashion week It girl, frequently sitting alongside Guadagnino at Anderson's shows. We can only speculate on how fashion brands must have reacted when the duo, according to Teen Voguechronology, started dragging out last summer, but it's almost as if you could feel the industry's collective keyboards burning as they sent out internal memos at breakneck speed. And while Styles and Russell have yet to officially confirm their romance, they're already building on their collective major label prowess. Styles and Russell visited New York this week, where they were photographed walking down the steps of a friend's brownstone in Brooklyn. The couple, dressed in casual outfits, appeared to be in transit, as they clung four four-figure designer bags between them. The singer wore a white t-shirt, a mocha brown cardigan from The Row, beige corduroy pants and an Adidas Sambashad The Rows crescent-shaped fanny pack slung over his shoulder while toting the Margaux leather weekender from the mark, which was filled to the brim with a change of moccasins, in his opposite hand. (Imagine if Styles, one noted Succession fanheard the mocking voice of Tom Wambsgans in his head as he packed his suitably spacious bag: what's in there, huh? Flat shoes for the metro?) Russell looked classic in a vintage Armani trench coat, blue Loewe jeans and The Row ballet flats and carried a black Loewes Puzzle tote and burgundy Flamenco shoulder bag. The actress also wore a blue baseball cap from The Shed, a New York City arts center and performance space where she is currently starring in a play called The effect. Taylor Russell, wearing an outfit mostly from The Row, in New York. MEGA/Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gq.com/story/harry-styles-taylor-russell-loewe-the-row The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos