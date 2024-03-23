Gators men's tennis bounces back with Ole Miss sweep





The Florida Gators (9-8, 3-4 SEC) men's tennis team returned home Friday by defeating the Ole Miss Rebels (9-8, 2-4 SEC) 4-0. In another indoor conference match for Florida, they came out strong winning the doubles point in a tiebreaker, and that momentum carried over to singles. During the doubles session, the matches on courts 2 and 3 were distributed dominantly between the two teams. The doubles point was played on Court 1 between junior duo Nate Bonetto and freshman Aidan Kim, ranked No. 67 in Florida, and the Rebels' senior duo, ranked No. 65, of Nikola Slavic and Lukas Engelhardt. Both teams serve the entire set, pushing the match to a tiebreaker. With Bonetto ready to serve, leading 5-4, the Gators had the double point on their racket. Bonetto and Kim closed out the tiebreaker 7-4. Leading the match 1-0, the Gators looked to come out strong in singles and that's exactly what they did. Bonetto struck first for Florida with a dominant victory on Court 3 over Rebels sophomore Isac Stromberg. From the first point of the match, Bonetto was laser focused, lifting it to a 6-4, 6-1 victory to give the Gators a 2-0 lead in the match. The match on Court 2 between Kim and Ole Miss senior John Hallquist Lithen then took place. The first set between these two lasted over an hour with multiple momentum changes. The set was pushed to the tiebreaker where Kim edged out the win. After a long break between sets, Kim came out strong and took the second set in dominant fashion, winning 6-3. The deciding factor for Florida came on Court 1 where Gator freshman Jeremy Jin, ranked No. 66, and Slavic, ranked No. 62 of the Rebels, battled for more than two hours, playing three sets . Jin won the first set convincingly 6-3. The second set was a war. Every match was fought tooth and nail for every point. The second set was pushed to a tiebreaker where Slavic stayed calm and won it. Jin bounced back quickly with an immediate take of serve followed by a break of serve. He never looked back, winning the set 6-1 and winning the match for the Gators 4-0. Gators head coach Adam Steinberg said after the game that he was happy with the team's mentality heading into the game, especially after a few tough losses. “Today I thought we entered the court with the right mindset in doubles, and we entered the court with the right mindset in singles,” Steinberg said. Sometimes with a young team the losses can pile up and it can really take a toll on their psyche a little bit, but I felt it this week in practice, they had this great response. The Gators look to remain undefeated at home on Sunday when they take on No. 15 Mississippi State at noon. Contact Chandler Hawkes at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @HawkesChandler. Do you like what you read? Get content from The Alligator delivered to your inbox The Independent Florida Alligator has been university independent since 1971, your donation today could help #SaveStudentNewsrooms. Please consider giving today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alligator.org/article/2024/03/gators-mens-tennis-bounces-back-with-sweep-of-ole-miss The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos