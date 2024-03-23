Fashion
I write about fashion for a living. Here are the Amazon Big Spring Sale deals I'm shopping on dresses, sandals and more.
Are you ready for a whole new season? It may have felt like this winter was going to last forever, but here we are on the first full day of spring and it's inspired us to give our wardrobe a little boost with bright colors and sunny styles, perfect for the warmer days ahead. Thanks to Big Spring Sale on Amazondeals on these styles are already in bloom and waiting for you take a few for yourselves! But don't delay: Big Spring Sale only occurs until March 25.
Keep scrolling for our favorite dresses, sandals, jewelry, and more on sale at Amazon now, then check out our additional coverage of the big spring sales for even more great deals on home essentials, tech upgrades, and everything else under the sun.
Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Dress Deals
If spring could be a fit and fabric, this would be this #1 bestseller on Amazon. This dress is so stylish and pretty, and it comes in a ton of warmer, weather-friendly colors and patterns, made from a lightweight material that will keep you feeling comfortable. With its ruched tie waist, this wrap dress also gives a flattering silhouette and can be dressed up (Easter Sunday!) or down (over your tankini at the beach!).
Designed for all-day comfort, the dress has an A-line silhouette, fits loosely on the body and hits just above the knees. The best part? It has pockets! You can choose from 35 different colors and prints and wear it on your next vacation or just on the go.
This cutie is the definition of comfortable-casual-chic, with a flattering sheath design and a tied waist to create definition along the midsection. Wear it to work, wear it to the beach, wear it to the garden, the world is your oyster!
Easy, airy and so comfortable, it's the kind of dress you'll wear every day until winter freezes. It's ultra flattering, incredibly soft and above all, versatile. You can wear it to picnics, barbecues, dinners and much more. It goes with sandals, heels, sneakers, it's a do-it-all when it comes to dresses, and we're here for it. Reviewers have repeatedly pointed out how stylish this dress is yet as comfortable as pajamas. Basically, it's a dream come true.
The maxi style has an airy, tiered silhouette and is made from a breathable polyester and rayon blend, ideal for warm days. It also has short sleeves, a crew neckline and two side pockets large enough to hold a smartphone. The dress comes in 30 colors, like black, army green, and hot pink, and is available in sizes up to XXL. (Note: Reviewers say it has a naturally oversized fit.)
You'll definitely want one or two (or three) of these breezy dresses in your wardrobe this spring. And it can transition into summer, just wear it with a sweater, jacket, or button-down top to make it more suitable for chilly days (or nights).
Flattering and forgiving, this tunic is perfect for spring. The cut is flowy and feminine, but the neckline and hem are cut to be just as sassy as ever, preventing it from venturing into unsavory territory. The ruffles and ruffles give it a romantic shape, while the V-neck and above-the-knee length give it a cute and a little sexy shape.
Available in a ton of shades and patterns, this jersey maxi dress is soft, comfortable, stretchy and lightweight. It will also be perfect for having a drink with the girls or walking on the promenade.
It's easy to see why the Belongsci change is so welcomed. It's not too tight in the middle (hooray!) and the slight V-neck and above-the-knee length give it subtle sex appeal. It's comfortable and easy to wear, it's the perfect dress to throw on when you want to feel cute and confident. And… it's on sale!
With a bias-cut empire waist, this dress has an unexpected twist that we love. This maxi is made from rayon, giving it a comfortable, flowy fit that shoppers can't stop raving about. Simply slip it over your head and watch it slide down to your ankles. Need a little adjustment? Its camisole-style straps allow you to customize it to your body shape and size.
Best Deals on Sandals and Sneakers Amazon Big Spring Sale
Both stylish and sturdy, these best-selling sandals have over 73,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers love how comfortable and cute they are, so much so that some people wear them year-round.
These slip-on sandals are the epitome of take-anywhere comfort. Case in point: They're water-friendly, so don't hesitate to wear them when you're walking on the beach.
Made from EVA material, these cloud slippers have a 1.7 inch thick sole to cushion your feet with every step. Amazon shoppers of all ages are crazy about these slides. There are over 24,000 five-star reviewers from verified buyers who rave about their comfort.
These sandals have a soft yoga mat style footbed, which helps provide great cushion and relieve foot pain, making flip flops around town a pleasure. The exterior is also a treat thanks to the non-slip outsole. No problem wearing it these babies at the pool!
This best-selling athletic sandal will keep you comfortable and secure no matter where your day takes you, whether it's walking Fido around the neighborhood or running through your to-do list around town. The lightweight midsole helps absorb shock, with a multi-directional traction sole to prevent slipping.
These non-slip shower slides will keep you grounded while watching fly at the gym, pool, school pickups or anywhere you like. Select sizes and colors are priced at just $15, making these popular slip-ons from a beloved brand a fabulous 50% off.
These bunion-supporting sandals are made with closed-cell foam to minimize odor. You can even throw them in the washing machine. They are designed to reduce energy exertion, absorb impacts, cradle and support your arch.
Anyone suffering from plantar fasciitis or needing extra arch support in their sandals should take a look at these slip-ons. The orthopedic construction helps reduce back and foot pain, and the adjustable Velcro buckle lets you customize your fit exactly to your needs, even with wider feet!
These supportive sandals are designed to hug your feet and cradle your arches (just like your favorite classic Crocs), making them comfortable enough to stand on for hours without any pain. In addition to sturdy rubber outsoles that provide excellent traction, they also feature a soft toe upper that is comfortable between your toes and won't cause blisters.
Whether you're heading to the beach or walking around the house, these flip flops might just become your new favorite sandals. Nearly 30,000 shoppers love them, even saying they're better than big brands like Clarks and Oofos. They also come in over 30 fun colors!
Best Jewelry Deals Amazon Big Spring Sale
Layered necklaces are all the rage right now, so make your mark with an initial necklace set like this one, in solid 14k gold! There's an option for everyone, whether your name is Allison or Zara (or something in between).
An understatedly elegant tennis bracelet is always a classic piece to have in any jewelry collection, and this eye-catcher from Swarovski offers all the sparkle without the diamond price tag. Swarovski crystals bring the bling and the rhodium-plated chain adds a touch of glamour.
We love the simple, elegant look of these stud earrings, from viral jewelry favorite Pavoi. Marquise cut cubic zirconia crystals are a unique choice, framed in quality 14k gold plating. These cuties will go with just about any of them outfit.
These elegant and classic huggie earrings are crafted with art deco style white baguette cut crystals, perfect for pairing with a wide variety of outfits. Dress them up with an elegant summer dress for spring weddings or with jeans and a tee for a casual date night.
Other Favorite Fashion Deals at Amazon Big Spring Sale
Merokeety Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Shaperx Tummy Control Bodysuit
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Tummy Control Leggings
If you have Amazon Prime, you will of course benefit from free delivery. Not a member yet? No problem. You can sign up for your 30-day free trial here. (And besides, those who don't have one Prime Always get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Your buying guide for the spring sales: Spring sales are in the air, headlined by Amazon's Big Spring sales event. Our expert editors curate all of spring's best sellers here. Follow Engadget to buy the best tech deals from Amazon's Big Spring Salelisten to Autoblogs' automotive experts on the best spring car deals on Amazonand find spring sales make purchases on AOLhandpicked just for you.
Learn more about how we review products and offers: Our team of writers, editors, and testers across the country are all seasoned experts in their fields (technology, style, home, beauty), many with over 20 years of experience. Our impartial experts maintain strict editorial integrity: we only feature deals we believe will save you money.
Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Discover them:
Beauty and wellness
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Facial Moisturizer
Crest 3D White Strips, 1 Hour Express, 20 Strips
Style
Feramox Invisible Ring Size Adjuster
Merokeety Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Warner's side-effect-free underwired bra
