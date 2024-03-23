MT falls in conference opener to No. 2 TCU, 4-1

No. 27 Baylor men's tennis fell in its Big 12 Conference opener Friday night at the Hurd Tennis Center to No. 2 TCU, 4-1.

The Bears (15-6) won the doubles point at 40th-class Tadeas Paroulek And Luc Koenig at one o'clock and Devin Badenhorst And Luc Koenig together.

THE SUMMARY

Badenhorst and Koenig struck first with their second-place win Friday, beating Jack Pinnington Jones and Tomas Jirousek, 6-4, in quick fashion. TCU fought back with its three-way victory Christophe Frantz And Oskar Broström Poulsen 6-4.

Court One clinched the doubles point with a ranked victory thanks to the re-ranked pairing of No. 40 Velcz and Paroulek, 7-5, over No. 51 Duncan Chan and Lui Maxted.

The Bears opened singles with two first sets from No. 74 Velcz and No. 50 Paroulek. The Horned Frogs bounced back and won the match at No. 3, with No. 57 Vives defeating No. 88 Badenhorst, 6-2, 6-2. The fifth singles court was next when No. 72 Tomas Jirousek beat Koenig, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

The match was won on Court One, when eighth-ranked Pinnington Jones defeated No. 74 Velcz, 106, 6-4, 6-4.

QUOTABLE

The head coach Michael Woodson

On today's match

“[Doubles] It was interesting actually, because it swung quickly for TCU on One and Three, and very strongly for us at Two. Luckily for us, I think we did a really good job battling One and in the evening. We didn't play One double much, but they stuck around for quite a while. It's always interesting to take a 4-0 lead at Two. They lower their heads, the others don't leave, and then it's close. We couldn't get over the hurdle at Three, but I thought they stayed long enough to apply some pressure. We finally found the product on One and Two. It's always great to be able to score the double point. We started very slowly in singles. We went down to five pitches. Zsombor [Velcz] did a great job starting quickly, but we didn't seem to catch fire anywhere else until about 45 minutes in. Lucky for us, Luc [Koenig] and Teddy [Paroulek] knew how to push their sets to the end. Teddy took his, Luc didn't, but we lost two quick second sets. Against teams like this, you can't lose games quickly. Putting yourself in a hole is just too much pressure in the end. Playing those games 3-1, even though we felt like we could have won them all for sure, it's hard to play like you have to win against a guy who feels like he doesn't. only has one or two. Thanks to TCU, they fought hard and played well under pressure. I thought we did better. We competed better overall on more courts, but sometimes we hung our heads too much when things didn't go our way. It's going to have to be something that our guys continue to learn, certainly tennis-wise. »

Sunday's doubleheader

“I know 10 a.m. is a little early on a Sunday morning, but I think we have some good gifts. The weather should be decent, it should warm up pretty nicely for us. [UCF] is 14-1. It's a very good team, an older group and very talented. It's going to take everything we have to beat a team like that. This is a great addition to the conference and we are excited to welcome a team like this. We're going to need all the fans we can get, so hopefully there'll be a good turnout.”

FOLLOWING

The Bears host a doubleheader against UCF at 10 a.m. and Prairie View A&M at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 24.

