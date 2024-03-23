Pierpaolo Piccioli leaves Valentino





Pierpaolo Piccoli is parting ways with Valentino after almost eight years as the Roman fashion house's sole creative director, according to the company, which called the move a joint one. A new creative configuration will be announced soon, the company said. Piccioli joined Valentino in 1999 to oversee accessories alongside Maria Grazia Chiuri. In 2007, the duo was selected by founder Valentino Garavani to lead the brand's creative direction following his retirement. In 2016, Piccioli became sole creative director following Chiuri's departure to Parisian couture giant Dior. Not all stories have a beginning or an end, some live in a kind of eternal present that shines so brightly that it casts no shadow, Piccioli said. I have been in this company for 25 years, and for 25 years I have existed and lived with the people who have woven the threads of this beautiful story. During his tenure, Piccioli was widely acclaimed for the extravagant poetry of his haute couture collections, in which explosive proportions and bright colors were stylized with a youthful touch. As the face of one of the most successful celebrity operations in the industry, Piccioli has formed close ties with A-list names like Lady Gaga, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and more. I am grateful to Pierpaolo for his role as creative director and for his vision, commitment and creativity that brought the House of Valentino to what it represents today, said Jacopo Venturini, Managing Director of Valentino. Last year, French conglomerate Kering acquired 30% of Valentino for €1.7 billion, a valuation of more than €5 billion, as part of a broader partnership with the fund. Qatari investment Mayhoola, which controls the brand. The deal gave Kering the option to acquire 100% of Valentino no later than 2028. In a two-hour presentation to investors announcing the deal, Kering gave a single nod to the company's renowned creative direction. brand without mentioning Piccioli by name. While Piccioli has always delivered memorable fashion moments with his haute couture releases, efforts to diversify and reinvigorate Valentino's ready-to-wear and accessories business have yielded uneven results. In recent years, the designer has worked with CEO Jacopo Venturini to revamp the brand's store offerings with the aim of establishing a clearer link between the collections and the brand's couture image with mixed results (the brand still relies heavily on a few items like V-logo belts and studded bags and pumps). Sales increased by 10% to 1.4 billion in 2022. While Piccioli had a hands-on approach to developing Valentino show concepts, imagery and celebrity activations, the 56-year-old creative director was known for giving his design teams a long leash. After Picciolis' departure, which follows the departure of former ready-to-wear director Sabato De Sarnos last year, observers will be closely watching whether key behind-the-scenes figures like Yvan Mispelaere, who heads the couture operations of the brand, or Gabriele Cusimano, who oversees women's ready-to-wear and celebrity design, remains in place. Picciolis' departure follows other high-profile departures at Valentino owner Mayhoola. Stablemate Balmains CEO Jean-Jacques Guevel and its marketing director Txampi Diz have both left the company in the past two weeks. Piccioli, 56, joins star designers like Alessandro Michele and Sarah Burton as creative directors without a home, a situation that could change as the industry prepares for a designer shake-up. Besides Valentino, brands like Dries Van Noten (whose founder announced his departure this week), Givenchy and Lanvin are currently missing a designer. As demand for luxury fashion cools following the pandemic surge, several publicly traded megabrands are also reportedly looking for creative directors who could help usher in a new growth cycle.

