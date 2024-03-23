Valentino and creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli part ways





Luxury fashion house Valentino and Pierpaolo Piccioli have announced their joint decision to end their collaboration. “Since 2016, Piccioli, as creative director, has significantly influenced the journey of the House with his vision, dedication and spirit of innovation, influencing a crucial chapter in the company's history,” said the company in a press release. Piccioli joined the company 25 years ago and was named creative director of the luxury fashion house in 2016. During his tenure, he has dressed stars like Florence Pugh and Rihanna for the Met Gala and Zendaya, Emily Blunt and Carey Mulligan for the Oscars. He also became known for the bright shade he dubbed PP Pink, which became a phenomenon and made the Barbiecore shade all the rage. “I am grateful to Pierpaolo for his role as creative director and for his vision, commitment and creativity that have led the House of Valentino to what it represents today,” said Jacopo Venturini, CEO of Valentino in a statement. . President Rachid Mohamed Rachid added: “We extend our most sincere thanks to Pierpaolo for writing an important chapter in the history of the House of Valentino. His contribution over the past 25 years will leave an indelible mark. Piccioli said of his departure: “Not every story has a beginning and an end. Some people experience a kind of eternal present that shines with a bright light, so strong that it leaves no shadow. I have been in this company for 25 years, and for 25 years I have existed and lived alongside the people who with me have woven the threads of these beautiful stories that are mine and ours. Everything existed and exists thanks to the people I knew, with whom I worked, with whom I shared dreams and created beauty, with whom I built something that belongs to everyone, and who remains immutable and tangible. This heritage of love, dreams, beauty and humanity, I carry with me, today and forever. “It is the beauty that we have created, it is life, hope, opportunity and gratitude, it is my people, my heart, it is the love that gives you all the possibilities of world, especially those you couldn't imagine alone.” Piccioli continued. “Thank you to everyone who made this possible in one way or another, it has been a privilege and an honor to share my journey and my dreams with you. And thank you to Mr. Valentino and Giancarlo Giammetti who delivered theirs to me. A model walks on the runway during the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2022 in Paris, France. Peter White/Getty Images Piccioli's latest show ditched pink shades in favor of presenting clothes in varying shades of black. A new creative organization for the luxury fashion house will be announced soon. Valentino is owned by the Mayhoola investment group; in 2023, the fashion group Kering took a 30% stake in the brand.

