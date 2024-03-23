Gators lose in heartbreaking fashion, falling to Colorado in round of 16

INDIANAPOLIS Walter Clayton Jr. gave it his all. Down 13 points in the second half of the Gators men's basketball teams' Round of 16 game against the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday, Clayton Jr. scored 26 points in the second half to give Florida a chance.

With nine seconds left, the senior guard went well beyond NBA 3-point range from Bloomington to tie the game at 100. With 5:23 left, Florida faced its most big deficit. A comeback seemed impossible, given that Colorado shot 65.4 percent in the second half.

But Clayton Jr. single-handedly kept Florida's season going. Several layups and 1, 3 and tying 3-pointers lined up the Gators for an overtime game.

He’s a fantastic player,” head coach Todd Golden said. He believed the whole time that we were coming back into the match. I did a great job attacking the rim late, obviously with that big 3 to tie it. Lucky to have it.

However, there was still plenty of time left on the clock. Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson quickly got the ball up the court to call a timeout with 6.1 seconds remaining.

Then, as the seconds ticked away, Simpson collected the ball and dribbled toward the baseline. The Colorado guard got a questionable split from guard Zyon Pullin, and with just over four seconds left, Simpson fired a shot over him. The ball hit the rim and went vertically into the air, as if it was going to go out. However, the ball hit the rim again and vibrated around the rim before falling again with 1.7 seconds left.

I thought ZP did his job, Golden said. Remained in legal custody position. I stayed between the ball and the basket, and again, Simpson just created about seven feet of separation to make that shot.

Clayton Jr. then got the ball before half court, but his magic had run out. He raised a last-second heave that hit the backboard but never fell. The guard lowered his head and his jersey over his eyes, trying to hide the tears that were falling. He was heartbroken and it was a heartbreaking end to the Gators men's basketball teams' season.

It’s definitely a tough loss for us,” said goaltender Will Richard. But no one thought it would come to this. We are so proud of each other, proud of this group.

The Buffaloes (26-10) defeated the Gators (24-12) 102-100 in the round of 16 of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Clayton Jr. led all scorers with 33 points and scored the Gators' final 16 points. However, five Colorado players finished with more than 16 points to ruin Florida's tournament hopes, and the last two of Simpson's 17 points on the night were the dagger.

Prior to its contest with the Gators, Colorado scored 78.7 points per game, good for 53rd in the nation. By the end of the first half, they were more than halfway there, scoring 45 points. And eight minutes from the end of the second half, they had reached their season average.

Do you like what you read? Get content from The Alligator delivered to your inbox

Everything was falling. The Buffaloes shot 63% in the contest and went 6 of 10 from 3.

Todd Golden likes to show his emotions, both when he is happy or not. But it never exaggerates.

On Friday, officials assessed a technical foul on Golden with 7:44 remaining in the game, with UF down seven points.

After a foul was called against freshman forward Alex Condon, Golden was unhappy with the call because the whistle that sounded was weak. In fact, the whistle never blew. The referee's whistle was blown. No kidding.

Nobody could hear him. However, the foul was called and the Buffaloes extended their lead to 82-72.

It's a confusing situation, the head coach said. A very delayed call and -1. I wasn't very happy about it. This has never happened to me in my coaching career where someone's whistle didn't work. I have had three techniques in my coaching career. He gave me two.

And after that, despite every 3-point jumper, mid-range jumper or layup converted by the Gators, Colorado responded immediately.

“We didn’t defend the way we wanted to to give ourselves a great chance to win,” Golden said.

But the Gators fought for all 40 minutes, something that wasn't seen at times during the regular season. The team has blown several double-digit conference leads, but that doesn't matter in Indy.

Florida never gave up. Strong performances from guards Riley Kugel, Will Richard and Zyon Pullin helped keep the Gators within striking distance. But it was Clayton Jr.'s second-half performance that earned UF its brief shining moment.

He finished with a career-high 33 points on 10-of-17 shooting.

The absence of starting center Micah Handlogten played a major role throughout the match. Colorado scored 48 points in the paint, even despite the efforts of Samuel and Alex Condon on the boards. Condon recorded seven while Samuel had six.

This team faced adversity at the wrong time. Yet despite all that, against a team that had won 10 of its last 11 games, they fought until the last second.

I would definitely say it’s probably the closest team I’ve ever played on,” goaltender Zyon Pullin said. Whether it was on the field or off the field, the guys just wanted to be together. I can't thank these guys enough.

Colorado will face the Marquette Golden Eagles in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Florida will return to Gainesville and prepare for an earlier offseason than they hoped and expected.

Pullin and Samuel are expected to leave the program at the end of the year. Both played major roles throughout the year, as Samuel led the team in rebounding and Pullin was one of the best point guards in the country, earning a first-team All-SEC honor.

ZP and Tyrese will be greatly missed, Golden said. They are going to be difficult to replace. But the goal is for these kids to continue to grow and get better, and we'll find guys who are the right fit, with good attitudes and great work ethic, and who really want to be Gators. We'll continue to build it that way because that's what I believe in and it's worked for us.

Contact Bennett Solomon at [email protected]. Follow him on @B_Soly11.