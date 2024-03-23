University of Mississippi – Ole Miss Athletics





OXFORD, Miss. Ole Miss track and field opened its first home meet of the season in excellent fashion, earning a national lead in the men's hammer and two event victories on the first day of the 2024 Ole Miss Classic on Friday. Ole Miss track and field opened its first home meet of the season in excellent fashion, earning a national lead in the men's hammer and two event victories on the first day of the 2024 Ole Miss Classic on Friday. Despite rainy conditions, a second-year student Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan wasted no time establishing himself atop the U.S. and NCAA early-season rankings in men's hammer in his 2024 outdoor debut. Just two weeks away from an NCAA indoor title in the shot put, Robinson-O'Hagan broke her own school record in the hammer on Friday, finishing in the fifth round at 72.42m/237-07. This mark surpasses his previous school record of 71.38m/234-02 from the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Championships, and his third-round effort of 71.74m/235-04 also briefly stood as a new record. Ole Miss. Senior transfer Jake Dalton improved for the second week in a row, finishing fourth with a new PR 65.47 m/214-09. That throw gives him sole possession of fourth place all-time at Ole Miss after finishing tied for fourth in his Rebel debut last week, and this season it ranks him 11th in the NCAA as well as ranked 3rd in the Eastern Region and Eastern Region. SECOND. Redshirt sophomores also reached the hammer finals. Mason Hickel in fifth place on a 10-foot PR of 61.95m/203-03 (#9 in Ole Miss history), and junior Campion Costen seventh with 61.56 m/202-00. In women's hammer, senior All-American (and reigning SEC Women's Athlete of the Week) Jasmine Mitchell was the top collegiate finisher in what turned out to be the best women's hammer competition in the United States so far this outdoor season. Each of the top four ranked the four best throws by American athletes heading into 2024, with professionals Erin Reese (71.21m/233-07) and Janeah Stewart (69.75m/228-10) taking the top two places. Mitchell finished third with 68.08 m/223-04, which this season ranks him third in the United States, second in the NCAA and first in both the East Region and the SEC. Fellow senior and two-time NCAA indoor champion Davis Drive finished fourth, with a season best of 65.73m/215-08, putting her just behind Mitchell in the same four categories. First-year student Skylar Soli reached the final for the second consecutive week, finishing ninth with 56.93m/186-09. Redshirt freshman Jake Railey produced his second good performance in the men's javelin in as many weeks, winning today with a new career best of 65.08m/213-06. Railey, who missed the entire 2023 season, improved to No. 4 in Ole Miss history. Women's javelin, junior Abigail Green finished second by an agonizing margin, falling just a centimeter from victory at 44.29m/145-04. Other Rebel athletes who put in remarkable performances on Friday included the juniors Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley in the men's long jump (fifth, 7.05 m/23-01.75, +0.7) and in the second year Laurel Fulcher in the women's long jump (ninth, 5.44 m/17-10.25, +0.4, PR). Ole Miss also competed in two of four running events held in cool, wet conditions Friday evening. The Rebels competed in both editions of the 200 meters, with top-10 finishes thanks to Tristyn Wooley among men (seventh, 21.65/+2.9) and Akilah Lewis among women (eighth, 24.76/+3.4). Action at the 2024 Ole Miss Classic resumes Saturday morning with the women's high jump, women's discus and women's pole vault starting at 11 a.m. CT. REBELS IN THE FIRST DAY COMPETITION women's 200 meters 8. Akilah Lewis 24.76 (+3.4)

12. Olivia Womack 24.99 (+1.8)

14. Gracyn Yelverton 25.07 (+1.6) PR

25. Laurel Fulcher 25.70 (+3.0)

36. Annie Strong 29.20 (+0.7) 200 meters men 7. Tristyn Wooley 21.65 (+2.9)

31. Pierce Généreux 24.39 (+2.1) Women's long jump 9. Laurel Fulcher 5.44 m/17-10.25 (+0.4) PR

12. Skye Gross 5.35m/17-06.75 (+0.9)

22. Annie Strong 4.67m/15-4 (+2.8) Men's long jump 5. Iangelo Atkinstall-Daley 7.05m/23-01.75 (+0.7)

11. Carson Walls 6.78 m/22-3 (+1.1) SB

12. Ryan Star 6.74m/22-01.50(+0.7)

13. Guy Bond 6.70m/21-11.75(+0.5)

14. Gavin Nembhard 6.53m/21-05.25(+0.9)

18. Pierce Généreux 6.05m/19-10.25 (+2.8) Hammer for women 3. Jasmine Mitchell 68.08 m/223-04 SB, No. 3 US, No. 2 NCAA, No. 1 East Region, No. 1 SEC

4. Davis Drive 65.73 m/215-08 SB, No. 4 US, No. 3 NCAA, No. 2 East Region, No. 2 SEC

9. Skylar Soli 56.93m/186-09

11. Hard Odeluga 52.25m/171-05 PR

MISTAKE Naomi Woolfolk MISTAKE Brooke Franke Men's hammer 1. Tarik Robinson-O'Hagan School record 72.42m/237-07, #1 in USA, #1 in NCAA

4. Jake Dalton 65.47 m/214-09 PR, No. 4 Ole Miss History, No. 11 NCAA, No. 3 East Region, No. 3 SEC

5. Mason Hickel 61.95m/203-03 PR 10ft, #9 Ole Miss History

7. Campion Costen 61.56m/202-00

14. Joseph Lanham 54.93m/180-02

19. Keegan Wilfawn 48.73m/159-10 PR Women's javelin 2. Abigail Green 44.29m/145-04

16. Annie Strong 27.30m/89-07 PR

18. Laurel Fulcher 23.73m/77-10 Javelin men 1. Jake Railey 65.08 m/213-06 PR, #4 Ole Miss History

