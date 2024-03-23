Microminis, Twiggy and pink flamingos: the fabulous story of Biba | Fashion

LLong before millennial pink walls and neon slogans filled people's lives, there was Biba, one of the world's first lifestyle brands. Today, 49 years after the legendary store closed its doors for the last time, the Fashion and Textile Museum in London pays tribute to him with a new retrospective, The Biba Story, 1964-1975.

Started by Barbara Hulanicki and her husband, Stephen Fitz-Simon, it evolved from selling mail-order clothing to offering everything from Biba brand makeup to pet food and tins of baked beans, sourced from vast seven-story art deco building that it occupied. Kensington High Street from 1973 to 1975.

Prices were kept low to fill a gap in the market for affordable, fun clothing. Photography: Stockfolio/Alamy

Filled with ornate antique furniture, clothes for sale were thrown onto coat racks and surrounded by dimly lit feathered chandeliers. A Mistress Room sold silk underwear and sheets, the restaurant/nightclub's Rainbow Room featured a rainbow-lit ceiling, and on the rooftop, shoppers could sip tea next to Pink flamingos perched on the edge of a pond. On Saturday, the queue curved along the main street, with customers ranging from teenagers to the Rolling Stones and Twiggy.

Curated by Martin Pel, the aim of the exhibition is, he says, to show how fabulous Biba was. Much of that fabulousness comes from Hulanicki. Born in Poland in 1936, she grew up in Palestine before moving at the age of 12 to England to live with her aunt after the assassination of her diplomat father. Now 87, she resides in Miami but returned to London for the opening.

Most of the hundreds of pieces on display come from the attics of former Biba girls, including Hulanicki's first store manager. Items range from a leopard-print coat designed for Twiggy in 1973 to wrap dresses, and Hulanicki remembers designing each piece.

A short straight dress in pink gingham inspired by the one that Brigitte Bardot wore in Saint-Tropez in 1963 opens the show. It was the dress that changed the course of Hulanick's life, putting the mail-order fashion business she co-founded with Fitz-Simon into the spotlight after it appeared in a newspaper fashion article Mirror. The same day, 17,000 readers placed orders.

The exhibition is about Biba but also about the camaraderie that Barbara created between women, explains its curator. Photo: Dave Bennett/Getty Images

It was Fitz-Simon, a former advertising executive, who suggested keeping the price low. He found that the average secretary brought in 10 a week: 3 of them could buy them a new dress in Biba and still leave them plenty of change for rent and food. Hulanicki, who previously worked as a fashion illustrator for newspapers, knew there was a gap in the market for affordable, fun clothing. The fashion shows in Paris, which she used to cover, were, she says, terribly boring. The clothes were so ugly. They were all old lady's clothes. I thought, God, I'm making money and I can't even buy something I like.

Although Biba was quick to produce new designs every week, Hulanicki says the brand's approach was very different from today's fast fashion world. The Biba girls saved and planned their outfits. They carried it again and kept everything.

Biba buyers in 1967. Photograph: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy

She blames the introduction of laundromats for changing the fashion landscape. Before we washed everything by hand, all of a sudden, people were throwing wool coats into the machines. They ruined so many pieces. That's when the big chains started creating durable fabrics like polyester. Now there are piles of clothes full of stuff.

She loves Gen Z's approach to second-hand shopping, which she discovered on Instagram. It's amazing what they find. You can even get Gucci bags for next to nothing. She always likes to follow trends. The mafia wife's aesthetic gets a nod, but she doesn't like many of this season's runway looks. All these hanging boobs and butts and all this transparency, it's horrible.

Twiggy sits alone in the Rainbow Room of the Bibas Kensington store in 1971. Photograph: Justin de Villeneuve/Getty Images

Hulanicki's own micromini designs were an accident. They missed the vital step of letting the jersey fabric rest when cutting it. As a result, the fabric slowly shrinks. Fitz called me to say, I don't know what's going on but the skirts are shrinking before my eyes. We thought it would be a disaster, but they flew away.

Pel still receives phone calls from original buyers offering to lend him parts. Barbara changed the way people shopped. The exhibition is about Biba but also about the camaraderie that Barbara created between women.