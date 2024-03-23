8 Easy Spring Fashion Finds on Sale at Macy's





Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more! Spring is here, finally! Even though it's not hot in some parts of the world (including ours), now is the time to prepare for when it does get hot. Whether you need a new lightweight top to lounge around in or sandals to add a pop of color to your wardrobe, let's strategize. If you're looking to revitalize your wardrobe, Macy's has you covered! Right now, the Macy's sale section is virtually filled to the brim with tons of chic fashion finds that offer huge savings. Currently, Macy's is having two sales: one is the Spring Sale and the other is offering 25-50% off sitewide!

We're now nine days away from the first official day of spring, and that means it's time to rotate your wardrobe. If you prefer ruffled, sheer tops, or off-the-shoulder iterations, now is the time to let these pieces shine! Plus, finding a comfortable top that can transition with the season could be key. From flowy dresses to structured pieces, Macy's sale section has something for every aesthetic and style. We've rounded up ten spring fashion finds on sale at Macy's that you'll want to live in come spring – keep reading to see our picks! Tommy Hilfiger Women's Long Sleeve Fit and Flare Charmeuse Dress This charmeuse fit and flare dress is beyond adorable for a girls' brunch – was $134, now only $68 with code SPRING! Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Floral Stretch Jersey Surplice Dress Flowers for spring? This stretch jersey dress will help you thrive in a revolutionary way — was $145, now only $68 with code SPRING! ON 34Th Women's Printed V-Neck Short Sleeve Midi Dress For those who prefer bright colors for spring, this Midi dress with V-neck and short sleeves will do all the talking for you – was $70, now only $49! Lucky Brand Women's Embroidered Cotton Babydoll Top This cotton nightie top has a casual, bohemian chic vibe that feels simple and refined – was $99, now just $42 with code SPRING!

Michael Michael Kors Women's Daniella Mid Sling Sandals Pop on it strappy sandals and a pretty pop of spring-inspired color – was $145, now just $109 with code SPRING! CeCe Women's Flowy Wide Leg Side Zip Pant These wide zipped pants work during formal office hours and happy hours with the management team – was $79, now only $40 with code SPRING! And now this long sleeve trench coat for women If you need a new trench coat To trudge through the upcoming spring showers, grab this one for a bargain – it was $121, now only $72! THANKS! You have successfully registered. Vince Camuto Women's Solid Color Ruched Shoulder V-Neck Top This brilliant V-neck top with gathered shoulders is light and stylish enough to pair perfectly with anything – was $69, now only $44 with code SPRING!

The weather is always particularly tricky as the seasons prepare to change. We're officially two weeks away from the spring equinox, and the weather has been up and down as we emerge from winter. One day, those of us in New York were enjoying sunny 60-degree weather – and were affected.

