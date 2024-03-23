Top Fashion Stories of the week: March 22

You are reading this month's free article.

Members only

This week, fashion headlines covered runway shows, financial reports, retrospective exhibitions and heartfelt designer farewells from top fashion brands.

At the top of the list, Pierpaolo Piccioli shocked the fashion world on Friday by announcing his departure from Valentino after 25 years at the helm of the brand. Earlier in the week, Dries Van Noten also saddened fashion fans, revealing that his latest collection for his eponymous brand would be showing in Paris this June.

Elsewhere, Ralph Lauren announced it will hold a fall/holiday 2024 show in New York next month; Kering shares fell after it reported a 20% drop in Gucci sales in the first quarter of 2024, and LOEWE opened its Made world retrospective at the Shanghai Exhibition Center.

Below, Hypebeast has rounded up the top fashion news of the week so you can stay on top of industry trends.

Pierpaolo Piccioli leaves Valentino





Pierpaolo Piccioli announced his departure from Valentino on Friday, after 25 years as creative director of the Italian house.

Piccioli made the following statement to WWD: Not all stories have a beginning or an end, some live in a kind of eternal present that shines so brightly that it casts no shadow. I have been in this company for 25 years, and for 25 years I have existed and lived with the people who have woven the threads of this beautiful story that is mine and ours.

He continues: “Everything existed and exists thanks to the people I met, with whom I worked, with whom I shared dreams and created beauty, with whom I built something that belongs to all, and which remains immutable and tangible. This heritage of love, dreams, beauty and humanity, I carry with me, today and forever.

Learn more here.

Ralph Lauren will hold its Fall/Holiday 2024 show in New York next month





Ralph Lauren will present its fall/holiday 2024 collection at a show in New York next month, according toWWD.

The event will take place on April 29 at a location that has not yet been announced. In Perthe, the show will be small and intimate and will refer to the city in which the designer still finds much of his inspiration.

Lauren's last US fashion show took place in September last year at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where the designer transformed a warehouse into an artists' loft for his spring/summer 2024 collection. The show marked the grand return by Laurens at NYFW, after not appearing on the official calendar since September 2019.

Kering shares fell after warning Gucci sales would plunge 20% in first quarter 2024





Shares of French luxury conglomerate Kerings fell 14% on Tuesday, after the company revealed that Gucci sales are expected to fall 20% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2024, according toBloomberg.

In a first half that Kering expects to be difficult, current trends lead the Group to estimate that its consolidated revenue in the first quarter of 2024 should fall by around 10% on a comparable basis compared to the first quarter of 2024. last year, writes Kering in a press release.statement. This performance mainly reflects a stronger decline in Gucci sales, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. Gucci's first quarter comparable revenue is expected to decline by nearly 20% year-on-year.

The warning caused Kerings' market capitalization to fall by around 7.9 billion euros ($8.6 billion) in early trading, negatively affecting the share prices of neighboring luxury companies including LVMHandHermes, according toReuters.

Kering will publish its first quarter 2024 financial report on April 23.

Dries Van Noten has left his eponymous label





After 38 years at the helm of the eponymous brand, Dries Van Noten announced on Tuesday that he was officially leaving his position as creative director. The designer will leave the brand in June, after bowing out during its spring-summer 2025 show in Paris.

In due time we will announce the designer who will continue the story, the designer toldWWD. I've been planning for this moment for a while and I feel like it's time to make way for a new generation of talent to bring their vision to the brand. [The next Dries Van Noten women’s collection] will be produced by my studio team with whom I have worked very closely for all these years. I am confident that they will do an excellent job.

Herms faces class action lawsuit over Birkin sales model





Tuesday, two Californian buyersfiled a class action lawsuitagainst Herms, alleging that the purchasing practices of French luxury brands Birkin are unfair.

In the antitrust lawsuit, plaintiffs Tina Cavalleri and Mark Glinoga allege that Herms illegally requires its customers to purchase ancillary products before offering them the opportunity to purchase a Birkin bag, in an illegal practice known as the name of tied selling.

The tying product, Birkin handbags, is separate and distinct from the tying products, the ancillary products that must be purchased by consumers, the suit states. Seekers have other options for ancillary products and would prefer to choose among them regardless of their decision to purchase Birkin handbags.

Learn more about the details of the lawsuit here.

Jean Paul Gaultier's next guest designer will be Courrges designer Nicolas Di Felice





Jean Paul Gaultier has named designer Courrges' next guest couturier, Nicolas Di Felice.

Di Felice, who has breathed new life into Courrges since becoming creative director in 2020, will become Gaultiers' seventh guest designer, after Simone Rocha, Rabannes Julien Dossena, Haider Ackermann, Balmains Olivier Rousteing, Y/Project and Diesels Glenn Martens, and Sacais Chitose. Abe.

I found Nicolas bold and creative from the start of his career, said GaultierWWD. Choosing it fits perfectly with the idea of ​​seeing what a designer can bring to my style.

I'm grateful to have the chance to work with this legendary tailoring workshop and can't wait to dig into the archives, Di Felice told the outlet. Even though I'm working on more exceptional pieces for my own show, I'm mostly trying to focus on a certain practicality and wearability at Courrges, so it's quite exciting for me to leave that aside for a bit.

LOEWE opened its Made worldRetrospective at the Shanghai Exhibition Center





Spanish luxury fashion house LOEWE has landed in China, with a playful retrospective inside the Shanghai exhibition center, titledMade world. Open from March 22 to May 5, the brand's first major showcase recounts the Maison's 178 years of activity through six chapters, organized by creative director Jonathan Anderson.

With a scenography created by OMA, the exhibition offers a look spanning several centuries on LOEWE's best works. The brand's artifacts, like its 20th-century iron tools and a guestbook bearing Ernest Hemingway's signature, are featured alongside more contemporary exploits, like Rihanna's custom red suit for Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show and the trompe loeil bodysuit that Beyonc wore during her fashion show.Renaissancetour.

Discover the full exhibition here.

SKIMS Unveiled Men's All-Star Campaign for March Madness





After dropping its first TV ad, Kim KardashiansSKIMS returned this week with a March men's All-Star campaign, featuring six college basketball players ready to rock the court at the NCAA basketball tournament this this month. The apparel delivery, which focuses Terry's performance-ready collection for solutions-oriented brands, highlights Caleb Love (Arizona), Donovan Clingan (UConn), Hunter Dickinson (Kansas), Jared McCain (Duke), Robert Dillingham (Kentucky) and Paxson Wojcik. (A C).

March is the most exciting and unpredictable month in college basketball, and millions of fans are more connected than ever to the news, players and games, said Jens Grede, co-founder and CEO of SKIM . Expanding our partnership with the NBA and creating a SKIMS March All-Star team for college players is an unexpected but timely approach to further connecting with the next generation of basketball fans.