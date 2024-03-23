Fashion
At UK1.10, is it time to put JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD.) on your watchlist?
JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD.), may not be a large cap stock, but it has received a lot of attention due to substantial price movement on the LSE over the past few months, rising to UK1.75 at one point, and falling to the low of UK1.04. Certain stock price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter the stock and potentially buy at a lower price. One question that needs to be answered is whether JD Sports Fashion's current price of UK1.10 reflects the true value of the mid-cap company? Or is it currently undervalued, giving us an opportunity to buy? Let's take a look at JD Sports Fashions's outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.
What is JD Sports fashion worth?
According to our price multiple model, in which we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. We used the price-to-earnings ratio in this case because there is not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock's ratio of 28.74x is currently well above the industry average of 14.39x, meaning it is trading at a higher price than its peers. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since the JD Sports Fashions share price is quite volatile, this could mean that it could fall (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator of how the stock is doing relative to the rest of the market.
Can we expect growth from JD Sports Fashion?
Future outlook is an important aspect when considering buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors argue that it's the intrinsic value relative to the price that matters most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. JD Sports Fashion's profits are expected to double over the next few years, which suggests a very optimistic future. This should lead to greater cash flow, which would translate into a higher stock value.
What this means for you
Are you a shareholder? It appears the market has well and truly priced in JD's positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this raises another question: is now the right time to sell? If you believe JD. should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before making this decision, check if its fundamentals have changed.
Are you a potential investor? If you keep an eye on JD. for a while, it may not be the best time to enter the stock. The price has outperformed its industry peers, meaning there is likely no longer any upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic outlook is encouraging for JD., which means it is worth delving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.
So if you want to dig deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider the risks it faces. You would be interested to know that we found 3 warning signs for JD Sports Fashion and you will want to know more.
If you are no longer interested in JD Sports Fashion, you can use our free platform to see our list of more than 50 other stocks with strong growth potential.
