How Prom Attendees Can Find a Free, Gently Used Dress

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. Every year, seniors get excited for one of the biggest nights of high school prom. Prom season is fast approaching and a organization offers free dresses to ensure everyone's special evening is memorable. Dresses can be expensive, but TWO MEN AND A TRUCK hopes to ease that burden with more than 1,000 gently used dresses for prom attendees to choose from. We have a lot of dresses to give away, so we're not limited to just one, you can come in and grab two or three, said Claire Bouwens, marketing specialist at TWO MEN AND A TRUCK. Boxes of prom dresses are still arriving at TWO MEN AND A TRUCKS' warehouse after receiving 10 times the number of dresses they expected to receive. It's great to see that we are able to give back to the community in this way because we want the girls to feel as special as they did on our big night, Bouwens said. “We hope girls can find their perfect dress and feel absolutely beautiful and super confident when they go to prom. Earlier this month, Townsquare Media in Grand Rapids has teamed up with a giant moving company for a prom dress donation drive. On Saturday, March 23, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK will open its doors in Comstock Park and offer free prom dresses for everyone. A lot of people react to this because I remember I had a single mom raising me and my brother, I didn't have a dress but renting a tuxedo is expensive, Big said Joe Pesh, a Mix 95.7 radio personality. “It’s a great time for a girl and it should be a great time where you have a great night and you don’t worry about how you’re going to get there. For now, the colorful dresses hang on the shelves, waiting for their perfect pairing. I want them to be able to have the time of their lives without having to worry about things, said Lisha B, a Magic 104.9 radio personality. “I also want moms and dads to be able to watch their little girls have that moment, because as a parent watching your child find the perfect dress and getting excited about it, it means something. Dress sizes range from 2 to 14. Accessories and shoes are also available. If you would like to pick up a free dress, you can stop by the Comstock Park store at 284 Dodge Court, Suite 104 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. Food will be provided as well as the opportunity to try on the dresses. For more information, visit them social media page. Make it easy to follow more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now. Do you have a current tip? Email [email protected], visit our the Facebook page Or Twitter. Subscribe to our Youtube channel. Watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE for free on Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and on your phone.

