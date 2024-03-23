Man painstakingly creates 'Penny Pants' with 7,000 pieces

Uncommon Knowledge
A man claims to have spent 200 hours painstakingly attaching 7,000 pennies to a pair of pants to create what he calls “penny pants.”
It takes time to become really good at something. In 2007, the Harvard Business Review claimed that it takes about 10,000 hours of doing a particular thing to become an expert in that field.
Cory Infinite, a 22-year-old independent fashion designer from Kansas City, Mo., may not have posted those kinds of numbers when it comes to the work that goes into his high-fashion “penny pants” creation, but he was immersed in this field. world since the age of 3.
“My mother tells me that I changed my outfit several times a day back then and was very particular about the clothes I wore,” Infinite said. News week.
Infinite firmly believes in the idea that “inspiration can be found literally everywhere”. “You could look at the grass and get inspired to make a garment with a similar texture,” he said. “There is no right or wrong way to do things and there are certainly no limits. This is our gift from God.”
Infinite has taken art seriously all his life. It started with Origami in fourth grade before moving on to drawing, painting and photography. The onset of Covid then saw him turn to fashion, with Infinite crediting his teacher, Mrs Silvey, for helping him take his first steps as a designer.
His life changed forever when he created a series of 10 handmade sweaters that he promoted through TikTok and Instagram under the handle coryinfinite. They sold out within days and caught the attention of influencer Kenzie Ziegler.
Infinite gained thousands of followers and was soon able to quit his job at a local grocery store to create his own clothing brand, incorporating elements of drawing, photography, origami and design.
That's what led him to collaborate with his friend and fellow designer Twenty (aka 2020 Graduate) on the penny pants, or as he also dubbed them, “Lincoln leggings.”
“I just want people to be inspired by all my art and try it for themselves, whatever their passion is. We are all equally creative. We are all infinite,” he said. “What makes your creativity unique to you? I love creating wearable art and I hope that seeing what I do will inspire you to do your best, whatever your passion.”
It is often claimed that art is suffering. That may not be the case for Infinite, but turning the penny pants idea into reality was certainly painstaking work.
“It took a crazy amount of time and a crazy amount of effort,” he said. “I drilled 7,000 pennies and me and my friend Twenty sat on our couch for 200 hours tying the pennies to Carhartt pants.”
Infinite said the feeling of “doing the same thing over and over again” was definitely the hardest part of the process, but it was worth it. A video posted to Infinite's TikTok account showing the completed “penny pants” among a range of eye-catching clothing that includes a “spoon jacket” and a keyboard jumpsuit has already been viewed 7.9 million times and counting finished.
Viewers were full of praise, with the pieces described as “imaginative and beautiful” as well as “very creative”. One TikTok user couldn't resist a pun, writing: “Penny pants make a lot of pennies!”
When asked what made this particular video and the pieces featured so popular, Infinite replied, “I believe God allowed this to happen.”
“I also want to honor God when I create my art,” he added. “Most of the time I have no idea what my pieces are going to look like until they are finished. I found out. A true blessing and gift from God. Go find yours ! Go create it!”
Anyone wishing to purchase Infinite's unique pair of penny pants can do so from its official websitealthough they will have to have saved a few pennies themselves with the pants priced at $7,500.
