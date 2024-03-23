Torrance Police Warn of Planned Youth 'Takeover' at Del Amo Fashion Center





Police said they became aware of a planned youth occupation of the Del Amo Fashion Center on Saturday and would increase security at the mall to avoid any potential problems. If it materializes, this takeover would constitute the latest disruption to the Torrance shopping center, which recently established a support policy after several large youth melees. We've seen this type of activity take place in community after community, said Torrance Police Department Chief Jay Hart. in a report » posted Friday on social media platform X. We will not tolerate criminal behavior and our department will have zero tolerance for those who come into our community and cause harm. There could be road closures around the mall on Saturday, Hart added. Torrance police have not provided details on the scope and timing of this possible takeover, or how it was brought to their attention. The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for additional information Friday evening. Last August, police from multiple agencies swarmed Del Amo Mall after a fight broke out. Authorities later estimated that about 1,000 minors witnessed the melee. In the middle of the crowd, young people were fighting and witnesses reported hearing gunshots. A few months later, five young people were arrested after another disruptive crowd forced the shopping center to close prematurely. Swarming has become a problem for law enforcement and retailers across the country. A similar scenario played out in Long Beach last weekend, when police warned on social media that they would increase patrols around Pike Outlets after hearing about a planned group gathering. A few hours later, a violent fight broke out. A few blocks away, a 16-year-old was shot in the leg. Hart referenced the Long Beach incident in his message and pleaded with the community to offer these children an alternative to violence and mayhem. Simon Property Group recently implemented an escort policy at Del Amo Mall, prohibiting anyone under the age of 18 from going there without being accompanied by an adult 21 or older after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Under this policy, an adult can accompany up to four young people but must remain with them at all times and is responsible for their actions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2024-03-23/police-warn-of-another-takeover-at-the-del-amo-fashion-center The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

