I'm a Picky Fashion Editor and I'm Shopping These 10 Spring Sale Deals on Amazon
I was never difficult as a child. My mother told me that I was a very calm girl, open to eating and trying everything. Unlike most kids, I loved eating Brussels sprouts (a vegetable that has one of the most acquired tastes, in my opinion). I ate my vegetables, easily wore what my mother dressed me in, and attended all the extracurricular activities with enthusiasm. Difficult was not how my mother would describe 8-year-old Eva, but difficult is how she might describe me, 30 years old, now. Here's what's changed.
I am always very open to things, because I think everyone should try something at least once before writing it off completely. That said, I'm very picky about what I like and I know what I want and that's why some people around me would say: Yes, Eva is difficult, but in a good way. I was picky with boys, which led me to find my most perfect fiancé for me; I was picky about apartments, which led me to our Upper East Side gem; and I'm picky when it comes to clothes, which is why so many of my friends come to me for fashion advice, especially right now, with Amazon's big spring sales resulting in major shopping inspiration.
I hear you and I'm here to help. With literally thousands of options to choose from during Amazon's massive seasonal markdowns, it's easy to want to buy everything. But before you convince yourself that you need that discounted bag just because, take a breath, think about your wardrobe and think wisely about your purchases. Taking a moment like this is the best way to avoid buyers' remorse; it's a method I've used so many times, and it's saved me so much, literally.
I did my stop, think, and breathe routine with all the pieces I chose, and each one passed the test. From a soft, buttery t-shirt that's bound to be one of my most-worn pieces when it arrives at my doorstep to the comfy, flattering jeans from a brand worn by Jennifer Garner, here are all the must-haves from Amazon's big sale.
Splendid Short-sleeve, round-neck t-shirt
Cozy doesn't even begin to describe this wonderful t-shirt. If you've never owned anything from Splendid, then you're really missing out, because the brand is a leader when it comes to buttery-soft basics that you can wear 24/7. I even sleep in my brand pieces, although they definitely weren't designed to be pajamas.
Ugg Cozetta braided slipper
Talk about comfort in a shoe! I will live in these cozy Ugg slippers which are on sale so much, I thought the price was a typo. But alas, this is real life, and right now you can shop these super cute slip-ons for $66. I already bought my mom and myself a pair, so now it's yours.
Joe's Jeans the Mia jean
I've waxed poetic about Joes Jeans, which Jennifer Garner is also a fan of, so every time I see them on sale I make it a point to invest in a new pair. Every style I have from this brand has been *kiss heads*, with comfortable fabrics, flattering silhouettes, and secret butt-boosting powers.
Check out more editor-approved fashion must-haves that will dramatically upgrade your spring 2024 wardrobe. You can thank me later.
Lillusory crew neck cardigan sweater
La Blanca Island Goddess Shoulder One-Piece
Dr. Martens Addina Flower Mary Jane Apartment
Levi's Wedgie Straight Jean
BLANKNYC Fringed Faux Suede Shirt Jacket
Langley Sam Edelman Sneakers
Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Push-Up Bra
https://www.instyle.com/picky-fashion-editor-amazon-spring-sale-picks-8613020
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
