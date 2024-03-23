Shop fashion, home and more

Spring is officially here, and so is Target's latest designer collection. Over the past few years, the retailer has tapped influencers and trendy brands for its seasonal collaborations. The latest in a series of great partnerships? A joint effort with designer Diane von Furstenberg.

The line includes more than 200 pieces, including a reimagining of the iconic wrap dress, as well as more clothing, beauty and home goods. The collection features iconic prints and patterns that the designer is known for, with prices that won't break the bank. Pieces start at just $4!

To create the line, von Furstenberg teamed up with her granddaughter, Talita von Furstenberg.

Every collection we create aims to give women confidence so they can be the women they want to be, Diane von Furstenberg said in a statement.Press release. Talita and I are proud to partner with Target to extend this invitation to even more women who want to discover timeless pieces that bring effortless glamor and empowerment to their everyday lives.

The collection is available to purchase online and in Target stores starting Saturday, March 23 while supplies last.

If we've learned anything from browsing these designer collections over the years, it's that these pieces tend to sell out extremely quickly. So what are you waiting for? To shop our picks from the sale, just keep scrolling.

Fashion | Beauty | Home

DVF for Target Spring Designer Collection

Fashion

The wrap dress is in my opinion one of Diane von Furstenberg's greatest creations. I'm not missing the opportunity to acquire this version of the silhouette, which comes in a fun geometric print in a bold color for spring.

Partnerships Editor Francesca Cocchi-Zabloudil purchased this cozy collared dress before the launch and has already worn it on vacation. Associate editor Kamari Stewart is also a fan the cherry tomato colored version is on his wish list.

For those days when you want to be hands-free without lugging around a big bag or purse, opt for this cell phone holder. The shoulder strap ensures that it won't fall off your shoulder and it even comes with a small zipped pouch to store a few cards or cash on the go.

Who says a sports bra can't look put-together? This top doesn't even look like a bra, but it's just as supportive. We love the idea of ​​pairing it with leggings and layering it under a cardigan this spring.

This shoulder bag combines perfection with fashion and functionality. It has a ton of pockets and is deceptively roomy, but also features a fun leopard print pattern that we think complements just about any outfit.

This $30 dress immediately caught our eye. The upbeat color palette and lightweight, silky fabric are suitable for a wedding or other formal occasion, but you can also dress it up more casually by adding a pair of sneakers and layering a sweater on top.

This funky A-line skirt features a comfortable elastic waist and below-the-knee length. It's a trendy piece that's easy to pair with bodysuits or plain t-shirts this spring.

This smocked detail midi dress is lightweight and comfortable, with adjustable tie straps. The best part? It has pockets!

Editorial social worker Annie Shigo hopes to add these leggings to her cart.

“I think it’s so chic for working out and then having breakfast afterwards,” she muses.

A personal favorite from the collection, this wrap-style sweater is long enough to cover the bum while still providing some structure at the waist. I love the neutral print and knitted texture, and can see myself wearing it with leggings, silky pants, or the matching pants below.

How fun are these printed pants? This high-waisted model is made from a jacquard knit fabric with a slight flare at the legs for added comfort and style.

Exclusive online, this yellow poppy print jumpsuit is a unique outfit that packs a punch. The utility-style adjustable straps of this jumpsuit are a great touch that adds comfort to the piece. Additionally, the cargo pockets will definitely come in handy.

Confidence radiates from this leopard-print jumpsuit, which features a plunging neckline with an adjustable halter tie back and wide, loose legs. To sum up my feelings in one word: purr.

Beauty

The least expensive pieces in the collection are in the beauty category. This single-use sheet mask is printed with von Furstenberg's iconic poppy print, and the brand says it uses plant-based biodegradable technology to distribute higher moisture levels to more areas of your skin .

Social media editor Kate McCarthy can't wait to catch some zzz's with the cheeky printed eye sleep mask she picked up from the collection.

It's super plush and soft…the exact type of material you'd want to protect your eyes at night while you fall asleep, McCarthy reports.

Home

Writer Danielle Murphy got her hands on this candle from the collaboration, which smells as good as it looks. It has notes of peppery bergamot, amber and wood smoke for a relaxing aroma. Thanks to the unique polka dot print, no two candles are the same.

The funky glassware is a highlight of the collection. This pitcher will be perfect for pouring lemonade, sangria, and other fun drinks this spring and summer.

Ready to say goodbye to boring decorative pillows? This lip-printed decorative pillow is sure to make a statement in the bedroom or living room.

DVF for Target Glass Tall Glasses Set

The bright design of these mugs has attracted the attention of many Shop TODAY employees. Editorial assistant Erica Marrison has an eye on the short version for all its summer cocktails.

Flowers for spring? Still revolutionary, in our opinion. Made from a soft, woven fabric, this blanket will complement just about any interior.

“I'm actually very impressed with the way they created the housewares for this collection,” Stewart said. “I love this set.”

How we chose

Shop TODAY editors and editors search the Internet to find the best products. We interview expert sources, comb through customer reviews, and even use our own personal experiences to make purchases easier for our readers.

As an editorial team, we create content independently and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think.TODAY.comreaders would like to know more. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are looking for the latest products to improve their lives. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Prices and availability are accurate at time of publication. Learn more about Shop TODAY.



