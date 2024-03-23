Hyper realistic toupees are the hottest new flex with paste to make hair look its best.

These men are embracing their Great Recession.

Expensive, ultra-realistic toupees are the hottest new flex online and in the Big Apple, with hair-raising paste to look its best.

Terri Green, a hairstylist on the Upper East Side, sells her handmade hairpieces for up to $6,800 because they are superior to others, she told the Post.

Expensive, ultra-realistic toupees are the hottest new flex online and in the Big Apple. JC Rice

Corey Magnum sat in hair replacement specialist Geraldo Quinones' chair, where a $1,500 toupee was glued to his crazy head. JC Rice

My pieces are real human hair ethically sourced from nonprofit organizations in the United States, Green explained, adding that the process of installing her hairstyles involves attaching them one strand of hair at a time.

Although they are very expensive, they give people another good option besides baldness and hair replacement surgeries, which are not effective for everyone, Green said.

This month, Corey Magnum, 31, made a 45-minute drive from his Port Chester home to sit in hair replacement specialist Geraldo Quinones' chair at an East Harlem hair salon and get stick a $1,500 top on his crazy head. .

Magnum, a contemporary ballet dancer who has been bald since the age of 25, visited Quinones, owner of the Royal Crown Hair Club, for his first hair system in November, before Magnum performed as the head prince of the prestigious Nutcracker ballet.

Corey Magnum first had his hair done before playing the role of the lead prince in the ballet The Nutcracker. JC Rice

“I feel like a new person once I get out of this chair,” Magnum told the Post. JC Rice

When you think of a prince, they usually have hair, Magnum pointed out with a chuckle.

Her new garment won't move while Magnum dances, according to Quinones, 33, who also said the thin, polyester-based pieces allow sweat to pass through the top. The hand-tied toupees, real human hair, came from a supplier in India and are expected to last Magnum 4 to 6 months, Quinones continued.

At first it felt weird having hair again, but I like it. . . I feel like a new person once I get out of this chair, Magnum told the Post. Even my [dance] The director told me: “You dance with more confidence now.

Her new garment won't move while Magnum dances, according to Quinones, 33, who also said the thin, polyester-based pieces allow sweat to pass through the top. JC Rice

Keith, a Big Apple-based wedding ring artist, has been turning to Chelsea-based hairstylist Diliana Nikolova since 2018 for toupees essential to his mental well-being, he said.

When I got older and my hair started thinning more, it started to depress me a little, said Keith, 48, who also noted that he had suffered from body dysmorphia and speech disorders. nutrition throughout one's life.

The hair helps a lot. The happier I am with what I see in the mirror, the easier it is to control body dysmorphia, Keith explained, adding that having a hairpiece “just feels right.”

When I got older and my hair started thinning more, it started to get me a little depressed, Keith, 48, said. Courtesy of Keith

In 2022, the wigs and extensions market was valued at $7.7 billion and is expected to reach $15.7 billion by 2032 – driven in part by the growing prevalence and glamorization of hairpieces on social media social, according to a study. DataHorizon Research report.

The positive attitude of men is not only because today's toupees seem more sophisticated than in the past – with smaller, thinner and stronger bases – but also because there are less stigma around fake hair, said Quinones, who shares videos of her clients' shocking toupee transformations through her 21,000 Instagram followers.

A 28-year-old Californian's entire livelihood is based on documenting his hair loss journey for his nearly 850,000 TikTok followers.

Keith, a wedding ring artist, said having the toupee is essential for his mental wellbeing and it “feels good”. Courtesy of Keith

After nearly five years of hair transplants, treatments, creams and vitamins, on February 24, Zeph Sanders visited the self-proclaimed Newport Beach-based Toupee Queen, aka a hairstylist named Emily who specializes in fake hairpieces for hair. Men.

It was exhilarating, this whole transformation. I really felt like a new me. It definitely boosted my self-esteem, said Sanders, who lives in Huntington Beach.

The aspiring influencer said Emily's toupees usually cost around $2,000, but she offered him a deal because he was thrilled with the experience in a TikTok that garnered two million views.

It's a viable option for people who can afford it, and it's worth it, Sanders said.