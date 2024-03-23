The 411 on Clemson advances impressively





Sixth-seeded Clemson entered the NCAA Tournament as an underdog against No. 11 New Mexico, but the game reflected seeding far more than projections in a dominant 77 win -56 at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. The Tigers (22-11) took a 30-11 lead with 9:50 left in the first half and never let the game get back within striking distance. The Lobos had a few short runs, but Brad Brownell's team stepped on the gas. Here's the 411 as Clemson advances to the round of 16. –Defined by their pace and backcourt success, you wouldn't know it if it was your first time watching New Mexico. Jaelen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr. shot a combined 5-25 from the floor for 18 points. The former fouled late and was clearly frustrated with his performance. It was a complete defensive effort. –The Lobos (26-10) shot 29.7 percent from the floor and only one player shot over 50 percent from the floor: center Nelly Junior Joseph with 14 points on 5-8 shooting. Brownell said the defense in 2024 isn't as good as he'd like, but – Three-point shooting has often doomed this team throughout the 2023-24 season on both ends, but that wasn't the case on the FedEx forum. New Mexico shot just 3-23 from behind the arc while the Tigers went 7-21 and found their shots when needed. – While the Lobos' guards struggled, Clemson's Chase Hunter thrived. He led the game with 21 points and six assists, including an 8-0 run in the second half to close the door. Joseph Girard III struggled at 2-12, but his co-star stepped in on both ends. –Girard broke an ACC record with 67 consecutive free throws made in the victory. On his next attempt, he missed, ending the streak that had lasted since January 13. Girard may have missed one, but he had already set the record. –It was a routine performance from Ian Schieffelin when he plays well. 16 points and 12 rebounds, a record for his 10th double-double of the season. The problem was that he and Jack Clark were the only two Tigers to succeed on the glass. New Mexico pulled down 18 offensive rebounds, but Clemson's defense remained calm and allowed only 12 second chance points. –PJ Hall didn't need to be dominant but made his impact with 14 points on 5-9 shooting. He was effective behind the arc, going 2-3 from that spot. – Friday's win was the Tigers' first NCAA Tournament victory since the Sweet Sixteen in 2018. It was also the program's 12th victory overall. Brownell now has the most tournament wins in Clemson history with four.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theclemsoninsider.com/2024/03/22/the-411-on-clemson-advancing-in-impressive-fashion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos