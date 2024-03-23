Fashion
Jabe Nicholson: The dress rehearsal
A A week before commemorating the death of Christ, many Christians observe Palm Sunday. Palm leaves are distributed to remind people of Jesus' triumphal entry. If you take the trouble to check, you will see how his arrival exactly fulfilled the prophecy of Zechariah (Zech 9:9), made five centuries before.
Whenever the Lord came to Jerusalem, He was barely noticed. He slipped in to observe and comment on how the changes their leaders had made to their religion did not help prevent them from coming to God.
The Sabbath, he says, is for rest, not for adding restrictions. Their offerings should be expressions of love, not obligation. The temple was a place of prayer, not a den for thieves to make money.
For this reason, the common people listened to him with joy (Mk 12:37), but the rulers hated him and were determined to silence him forever.
Jesus wanted a sort of dress rehearsal for his next return, not on a donkey like the humble man of Galilee, but when he rides a white horse and has on his robe and on his thigh a name written: KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS. (Revelation 19:16) So he awakened the city with his most remarkable miracle, resurrecting Lazarus.
He had raised an only daughter from his deathbed and an only son from his coffin, but skeptics say they probably weren't even dead. In this case, Jesus waited until Martha, even a believer, thought it was too late. Lord, at this point the stench is felt, because he has been dead for four days. (Jn 11:39) THEN Jesus resurrected him!
Everyone in Jerusalem was abuzz with the news. They were looking for Jesus and standing in the temple complex wondering: What do you think? He's not coming to the festival, is he? (John 11:56, HCSB) Why wouldn’t he? The chief priests and Pharisees had given orders that if anyone knew where he was, he was to report it so that they could arrest him. (v. 57)
The stage was therefore set. Leaving his friends at his home on the eastern slope of Olivet and borrowing an undamaged donkey, he began his ride toward the city. As he did so, a great multitude of people who had come to the party took palm branches and came out to meet him, shouting: Hosanna! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord! (12:13)
But it arrived to mixed reviews. One of my favorite authors, David Anderson-Berry, describes it this way: Just as the faint thunder of the tidal wave breaking on the beach announces to the listener the coming storm, so does the low murmur: Who is it ? (Mt 21:10) announced the coming storm when, from the sea of faces white with rage, breaking around this tired central figure in a sheaf of clenched fists, arose the terrible cry: Crucify him! Crucify him!
Who is it? The answer is vital for each of us. Philosopher? Example? Martyr? What we need is a Savior! And there's only one. Salvation exists in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to men by which we must be saved. (Acts 4:12, NIV)
If you have not already done so, now is the perfect time to personally receive the Lord Jesus through an act of simple faith. What a triumphant entry THAT would be!
Jabe Nicholson loves spring because flowers burst into life and because Jesus does too. Contact him at [email protected] or www.uplook.tv
Quality, in-depth journalism is essential to a healthy community. The Dispatch brings you the most comprehensive reporting and insightful commentary in the Golden Triangle, but we need your help to continue our efforts. Over the past week, our journalists published 36 articles on cdispatch.com. Please consider subscribing to our website for just $2.30 per week to help support local journalism and our community.
|
Sources
2/ https://cdispatch.com/lifestyles/jabe-nicholson-the-dress-rehearsal/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jabe Nicholson: The dress rehearsal
- Will Apple and Google's AI partnership pass regulators?
- I wasn't sure Trump would stay in NATO – POLITICO
- Greece denounces provocative remarks by Turkish president on Cyprus
- RTL 5minutes – Candid disclosure: Catherine, Princess of Wales, praised for her frank admission to cancer
- Lok Sabha polls 2024: Actor Govinda likely to make a political comeback, may join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena
- Wall Street closes its best week of the year with a quiet end
- Paying with Google Wallet is becoming a pain, but Android 15 could fix it
- On Pakistan Day, PTI renews commitment to accelerate efforts for 'Haqeeqi Azadi'
- PM Modi arrives in India after concluding two-day visit to Bhutan | World News
- 2 crew members die in 'incident' on Holland America cruise ship | Entertainment
- USA Table Tennis | Top eight players determined during US Olympic team trials