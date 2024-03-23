Jabe Nicholson: The dress rehearsal

A A week before commemorating the death of Christ, many Christians observe Palm Sunday. Palm leaves are distributed to remind people of Jesus' triumphal entry. If you take the trouble to check, you will see how his arrival exactly fulfilled the prophecy of Zechariah (Zech 9:9), made five centuries before.

Whenever the Lord came to Jerusalem, He was barely noticed. He slipped in to observe and comment on how the changes their leaders had made to their religion did not help prevent them from coming to God.

The Sabbath, he says, is for rest, not for adding restrictions. Their offerings should be expressions of love, not obligation. The temple was a place of prayer, not a den for thieves to make money.

For this reason, the common people listened to him with joy (Mk 12:37), but the rulers hated him and were determined to silence him forever.

Jesus wanted a sort of dress rehearsal for his next return, not on a donkey like the humble man of Galilee, but when he rides a white horse and has on his robe and on his thigh a name written: KING OF KINGS AND LORD OF LORDS. (Revelation 19:16) So he awakened the city with his most remarkable miracle, resurrecting Lazarus.

He had raised an only daughter from his deathbed and an only son from his coffin, but skeptics say they probably weren't even dead. In this case, Jesus waited until Martha, even a believer, thought it was too late. Lord, at this point the stench is felt, because he has been dead for four days. (Jn 11:39) THEN Jesus resurrected him!

Everyone in Jerusalem was abuzz with the news. They were looking for Jesus and standing in the temple complex wondering: What do you think? He's not coming to the festival, is he? (John 11:56, HCSB) Why wouldn’t he? The chief priests and Pharisees had given orders that if anyone knew where he was, he was to report it so that they could arrest him. (v. 57)

The stage was therefore set. Leaving his friends at his home on the eastern slope of Olivet and borrowing an undamaged donkey, he began his ride toward the city. As he did so, a great multitude of people who had come to the party took palm branches and came out to meet him, shouting: Hosanna! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord! (12:13)

But it arrived to mixed reviews. One of my favorite authors, David Anderson-Berry, describes it this way: Just as the faint thunder of the tidal wave breaking on the beach announces to the listener the coming storm, so does the low murmur: Who is it ? (Mt 21:10) announced the coming storm when, from the sea of ​​faces white with rage, breaking around this tired central figure in a sheaf of clenched fists, arose the terrible cry: Crucify him! Crucify him!

Who is it? The answer is vital for each of us. Philosopher? Example? Martyr? What we need is a Savior! And there's only one. Salvation exists in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to men by which we must be saved. (Acts 4:12, NIV)

If you have not already done so, now is the perfect time to personally receive the Lord Jesus through an act of simple faith. What a triumphant entry THAT would be!

